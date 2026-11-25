Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman Annual, brian ching, Calculator, Jesse Lonergan, matt fraction, Minotaur, Spoilers: The Batman Annual 2026 Origins Of The Minotaur And The Calculator fro Matt Fraction

Spoilers: The Batman Annual Origins Of The Minotaur And The Calculator

Spoilers: The Batman Annual 2026 Origins Of The Minotaur And The Calculator from Matt Fraction, Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan

Article Summary Batman Origins Of The Minotaur And The Calculator unfolds in Batman 2026 Annual, revealing how their lives collide.

Noah Kuttler’s brutal childhood and Golden Ratio obsession reshape The Calculator into Gotham’s master of crime.

The Minotaur, now identified as Max, builds a ruthless new order for Gotham using venture-capital logic and fear.

As Torus tightens its grip, The Calculator predicts Batman will eventually break the Minotaur’s grand design.

Today's Batman 2026 Annual by Matt Fraction, Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan tells two tales of The Minotaur and The Calculator that twist around each other, as well as through the past year of stories in the shadow of Batman. And for the Minotaur to remove his helmet.

And we learn the story of Noah Kuttler, The Calculator. Imprisoned in a cage by his mother to test him.

Before he sees the truth of it all.

"As the whole is to the greater so is the greater to the lesser" defines the Golden Ratio. That through mathematics occurring in nature, the macro reflects the micro: the snail shell, the branches of a fern, the crystals of ice forming.

And so to The Minotaur, via Gotham's underworld, his role as The Calculator supervillain and then accountant to criminality.

Where he is found by the Minotaur, now named as Max.

And Max has a plan of his own…

To take a venture-capitalist, vulture-capitalist, and algorithmic approach to Gotham's organised crime.

"Move fast and break things" was an internal motto used by Facebook, coined by Mark Zuckerberg as a "prime directive to his developers and team", adding, "Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough."

The Minotaur should be speaking The Calculator's language.

And Max does indeed have a lot of experience in this kind of thing, behaving like the very worst kind of capitalist and being handsomely rewarded for it.

But The Calculator has more, very relevant experience in how things are done in Gotham.

The Calculator was created by Bob Rozakis and Mike Grell for Detective Comics #463 in 1975. At the time, the pocket calculator was a hot new consumer gadget, and Noah Kuttler wore a battlesuit with a large numerical keypad on the chest and an LED display on the headpiece. By typing commands, he could generate hard-light constructs and analyse opponents' tactics. After being defeated by a hero, he would press a special button to record the fight, making him effectively immune to that same hero in future encounters through force fields or predictive countermeasures. He fought (and was initially defeated by) heroes including the Atom, Black Canary, Green Arrow, Elongated Man, Hawkman, Batman, Blue Beetle, and Air Wave. Batman ultimately outsmarted him by overwhelming his system. After a string of appearances (mostly backup stories in Detective Comics), he largely faded into obscurity for years, with occasional cameos.

In the 2004 miniseries, Identity Crisis, writer Brad Meltzer reimagined him as a non-costumed master information broker for the criminal underworld. He provided logistics, weapon suggestions, tactical analysis, and real-time support to other villains, charging $1,000 per question- the villain version of Barbara Gordon's Oracle.

The Calculator was played by Tom Amandes in Arrow, by Armin Shimerman in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Ely Henry in Justice League Action and Jason Spisak in Batman: Bad Blood. And now he is under the wing of The Minotaur. But is that a place he really wants to be?

Not just the villains, the families, the rogue galleries and the rest. But of a certain masked figure.

Someone who Batman has always defeated, no matter how many calculations he performed.

Well, Minotaur has his answer to all this. Both from Max's perspective…

…and from Noah.

So as Max continues to lay out his plan across Gotham…

Noah Kuttler, The Calculator, has already done his sums.

And sees how the Golden Ratio will play out this time, just like any other time.

Eventually it will come to its end. It's just a matter of when.

And so that's how it played out, Minotaur making his move, The Calculator working out the odds, and keeping count of all the pieces.

Both rewarding and punishing the families under the fingers of the Minotaur, promising riches for all…

Gathering the pieces and the players, making the sums add up…

But also the punishment for those who step out of line.

And showing that when it comes to calculations, he is more than happy to press the "equals" button"

And even when Batman is distracted by the likes of Vandal Savage, assassins focused on Bruce Wayne, and a certain Bad Seeds event…

… it looks like he worked it all out. But there were other things on his mind…

That might have been a mistake. And even when the piece of Gotham start to squirm…

The Minotaur is there to underline the price in blood.

And Noah Kuttler is there to remind them as the Golden Ratio heads towards its conclusion…

Will he calculate correctly? Batman 2026 Annual by Matt Fraction, Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN 2026 ANNUAL #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Brian Ching, Jesse Lonergan (CA) Brian Ching

FRACTION & CHING REACH THE CENTER OF THE MINOTAUR'S MAZE! For months, a new criminal organization known as the Torus has run Gotham's underworld. In the center of it all stands the Minotaur–the man who turned chaos into calculated order and became the conductor of Gotham's grand criminal orchestra. Who is he? How did he pull it off? And most of all: What is he planning next? Find out as Eisner Award winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Brian Ching confront the criminal conspiracy that has been growing since Batman #1 head-on, and Fraction and Eisner Award-winning artist Jesse Lonergan explore the Calculator's algorithm of crime. $5.99 11/25/2026

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