Star Citizen Brings Back Invictus Launch Week With Latest Update Cloud Imperium Games has brought back Invictus Launch Week to Star Citizen, along with a new update for the game in Early Access.

Cloud Imperium Games has brought back a popular event to Star Citizen as you can jump in on Invictus Launch Week starting today and running until May 30th. The team recently released the 3.19 Alpha update for the game, which is still technically sitting in Early Access after all these years, adding some fun features like an improved player experience, new salvage missions, and a tractor beam. Now we see the other half of all that prep as they have launched the fan-favorite event, Invictus Launch Week 2953. We got the details below of everything you can expect from this one.

"Star Citizen's annual Invictus Launch Week 2953, that gives players a unique chance to play for free, returns to honor the brave men and women of the Navy and armed forces who dedicate themselves to the UEE and the protection of humanity. The event also celebrates the aerospace and defense manufacturers who gather to show off their newest and most popular vehicles used or inspired by the military. The expo returns to Area18 on ArcCorp, where new players can enjoy the enhanced new-player experience to start their adventures in the 'verse, and then head straight to the show floor as manufacturers take turns showing off their latest and greatest vehicles. This year's expo debuts Mirai, the next-generation performance vehicle brand dedicated to pushing the limits of whatever sector it enters into. The first vehicles of Mirai, the formidable Fury and its Fury MX variant, are available for purchase or free rental during the event, and showcase the manufacturer's cutting-edge technologies and powerful weaponry. The might of the UEE will be on full display during the festivities, with the return of the RSI Bengal fleet carrier flying throughout the Stanton system. The Aegis Javelin also returns, stopping on Hurston, microTech, Crusader, and ArcCorp to give pilots a chance to take a walking tour through the massive destroyer and learn about its capabilities directly from the crew."