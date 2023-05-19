Star Citizen Brings Back Invictus Launch Week With Latest Update
Cloud Imperium Games has brought back Invictus Launch Week to Star Citizen, along with a new update for the game in Early Access.
Cloud Imperium Games has brought back a popular event to Star Citizen as you can jump in on Invictus Launch Week starting today and running until May 30th. The team recently released the 3.19 Alpha update for the game, which is still technically sitting in Early Access after all these years, adding some fun features like an improved player experience, new salvage missions, and a tractor beam. Now we see the other half of all that prep as they have launched the fan-favorite event, Invictus Launch Week 2953. We got the details below of everything you can expect from this one.
"Star Citizen's annual Invictus Launch Week 2953, that gives players a unique chance to play for free, returns to honor the brave men and women of the Navy and armed forces who dedicate themselves to the UEE and the protection of humanity. The event also celebrates the aerospace and defense manufacturers who gather to show off their newest and most popular vehicles used or inspired by the military. The expo returns to Area18 on ArcCorp, where new players can enjoy the enhanced new-player experience to start their adventures in the 'verse, and then head straight to the show floor as manufacturers take turns showing off their latest and greatest vehicles. This year's expo debuts Mirai, the next-generation performance vehicle brand dedicated to pushing the limits of whatever sector it enters into. The first vehicles of Mirai, the formidable Fury and its Fury MX variant, are available for purchase or free rental during the event, and showcase the manufacturer's cutting-edge technologies and powerful weaponry. The might of the UEE will be on full display during the festivities, with the return of the RSI Bengal fleet carrier flying throughout the Stanton system. The Aegis Javelin also returns, stopping on Hurston, microTech, Crusader, and ArcCorp to give pilots a chance to take a walking tour through the massive destroyer and learn about its capabilities directly from the crew."
- Fly for Free: Download the Star Citizen client and play for free during the Invictus Launch Week 2953 event. Find out more and start your journey today by visiting the official website.
- Test-Fly Every Military Vehicle for Free: Over 70 vehicles will be available for players to test fly for free, including the latest from the galaxy's most respected manufacturers on show during the Invictus Launch Week 2953 event.
- Mirai Transforms the Ship Landscape with the Fury: Mirai, a new next-generation performance brand, unleashes its first flyable ships at Invictus Launch Week 2953. The Mirai Fury is an essential short-range ship designed to bring maximum lethality and maneuverability to any dogfight. Leveraging advanced alien technologies, the Fury sports a transformable, collapsible frame allowing it to be easily transported on larger vessels, unleashing a fatal surprise for any hostile ships. The Fury MX variant shares the same core design as the Fury, trading access to energy weapons to instead pack an impressive battery of missiles.
- Tumbril Land Systems Tempest in a Teacup: Manufacturer Tumbril plans to showcase its next combat-focused ground vehicle, which will be immediately available for purchase as a concept pledge. Stay tuned on May 25 for a full reveal.
- The RSI Lynx Rover Brings Luxury Ground Transportation: Planet surfaces may be hostile, but traversing them shouldn't be. RSI has the solution: The Lynx rover, the only luxury all-terrain ground vehicle in the 'verse. Seating a driver and gunner to escort two VIP passengers, the Lynx rover is used extensively by the military to transport visiting dignitaries and executives without sacrificing the comforts they expect. Designed to pair with the Constellation Phoenix luxury spacecraft for transportation between celestial bodies, the Lynx rover is the ultimate in style and comfort. More on the Lynx rover will also be revealed on May 25.
- A Helping Hand for New Players: In response to community feedback, new players in Star Citizen will enjoy an enhanced new-player experience teaching them the basics they will need to know to survive in and explore the 'verse. Available in Area18, these tutorials will cover the basic use of the mobiGlas for player information, navigating cities on foot, and take players to the spaceport where they'll take their first flight in an Anvil C8 Pisces. Perfectly located for this year's Invictus Launch Week, new players can head straight to the show floor after finding their space-legs.
- Tour of the Aegis Javelin and RSI Bengal Fly-By: During Invictus Launch Week 2953, one of the most powerful warships in the 'verse, the massive Aegis Javelin, will dock at Everus Harbor above Hurston, Baijini Point above ArcCorp, Port Tressler above microTech, and Orison. At each location, attendees will be able access and tour interior parts of the ship, where they can hear more details about the UEEN's mighty warship from the crew members themselves. Players will also want to keep an eye to the sky to catch a glimpse of the largest vessel in the navy, the RSI Bengal, as it will be viewable with its fleet throughout the Stanton system.