Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Adult Actress

Comic book writer of the new Star Trek Lower Decks comic book from IDW, Ryan North, tweeted the confirmation. "Saw someone surprised that we named a ship the "USS Lovelace" in STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1 (out now at a comic store near you!). I want to assure them it's named after Ada Lovelace – the world's first computer programmer – and not, as they assumed, the star of Deep Throat (1972)"

That would have been Linda Lovelace of course. Ada Lovelace worked with Charles Babbage and created the world's first software for his Analytical Engine. Famously, she was the first to realise the applications beyond calculation, and published the first algorithm intended to be carried out in such a fashion, gaining her the accolade of being the world's first computer programmer. Linda Lovelace… did not. Ada Lovelace has yet to appear on Star Trek, though she did appear in Doctor Who a couple of years ago. So the name of a starship will have to do.

Ryan North continued "I think there is a dearth of ships named after IRL computer scientists (especially women!) in Star Trek and wanted to up the count a little. but on second thought, authorial intent only gets you so far, and who am *I* to say what *your* Starfleet names ships after?? IDIC, baby"

And Kieron Gillen? He tweeted his own reply, "I find your explanation difficult to swallow." Because of course he did.

