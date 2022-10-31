Star Wars #12 Gets A 9.8 From CGC, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars collectors keep snatching up all of the old higher-grade Marvel Comics from the original run, especially CGC-graded copies. If it has even the slightest hint of a key in it, you best believe it will be purchased. This book, #12, features the debuts of Governor Quarg. Crimson Jack and a Jolli appearance. I have read this comic many times, and if you gave me a year, I couldn't tell you one fact about any of those three, but here, that isn't going to stop collectors from buying it. This copy is a CGC 9.8, so as good as it gets, and taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. As of this writing is at a cool $130. Check it out below.

Star Wars Ruling The Auction Galaxy As Well

"Doomworld!" Written by Archie Goodwin. Art by Carmine Infantino and Terry Austin. While searching for a new location of the Rebel's set up shop, Luke Skywalker crash-landed on a dangerous world of death and betrayal. Can this young hero hope to survive on Doomworld? Meanwhile, Han Solo attempts to bluff Crimson Jack, one of the galaxy's deadliest space pirates. Cover price $0.35.Star Wars #12 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Governor Quarg. Crimson Jack and Jolli appearance. Cover and art by Carmine Infantino and Terry Austin. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $24. CGC census 10/22: 63 in 9.8, none higher."

One of my favorite parts about that old Marvel series is looking at all the different shapes and sizes the artists decided to draw R2-D2. It is comical how nobody seemed to be able to draw him properly, and it gets a chuckle out of me every time I see it. If you want to check out this copy or bid on it, click here. Also, check out the other books taking bids today at Heritage while you are there.

