Star Wars #32 Preview: Luke Skywalker, Bibliophile The gang is ready to escape No-Space in this preview of Star Wars #32... but Luke Skywalker won't leave behind his Jedi memorabilia.

As we take a look at this week's upcoming comic book releases, we have a special preview of Star Wars #32 from Marvel. The gang is ready to escape No-Space in this preview of Star Wars #32… but Luke Skywalker won't leave behind his Jedi memorabilia. Joining me to discuss this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, okay? What do you think of this preview?

Star Wars #32

by Charles Soule & Madibek Musabekov, cover by Stephen Segovia

THE FORCE IS BROKEN? The efforts of Lady Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn to destroy the Sith have sent deep ripples running through the Force, disrupting Luke Skywalker's connection to the deep powers of the galaxy. How far will he go to find what he has lost?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609600803211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600803221 – STAR WARS 32 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803231 – STAR WARS 32 ROSS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803241 – STAR WARS 32 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803251 – STAR WARS 32 MOMOKO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

