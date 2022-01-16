Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18 Preview: Blast From the Past

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Sana has trouble remembering her college days in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18… but to be honest, who doesn't? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by Sara Pichelli

"CONJURATIONS" With STRANGE RITUAL MURDERS on the rise, DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS' hunt for HOWLING ARTIFACTS is growing dire! Their leads keep turning up dead, and they're running out of time! They'll have to delve deep into the secrets of an ANCIENT TECH CULT if they plan to catch the killer!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609724101811

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960609724101821 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 18 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609724101831 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 18 LUPACCHINO VARIANT – $3.99 US

