Star Wars High Republic #10 Preview: Missed Connections

For years, Star Wars fans have had to deal with stuff comics full of squares, which is why we're so happy Marvel finally launched Star Wars High Republic, the Star Wars comic where everybody is totally wasted. What? That's what it's about right? No matter. Star Wars High Republic #10 is in stores from Marvel on Wednesday and the House of Ideas has released a preview. Check it out below.

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211233

AUG211234 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #10 JEANTY VAR – $3.99

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Ario Anindito (CA) Phil Noto

OUT OF BALANCE, OUT OF TIME!!!

o KEEVE TRENNIS and bond-twin TEREC have defected to the villainous NIHIL.

o With AVAR KRISS and her former master closing in, Keeve must make a terrible choice. Can she take an innocent life to secure her place within the TEMPEST?

o A turning point is reached in the lives of THE JEDI OF STARLIGHT BEACON. The shadow of the Nihil has never loomed larger!

RATED T

In Shops: 10/20/2021

SRP: $3.99

