Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Opinion, Spider-Man | Tagged: c3po, coney island, darth vader, david marquez, doctor doom, iron man, kevin smith, Luke Skywalker, princess leia, r2d2

Star Wars Marvel Crossover Pages You Won't Have Seen Elsewhere Yet…

Star Wars Marvel Crossover pages from Kevin Smith and David Marquez that maybe, just maybe you won't have seen elsewhere yet.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it's Bleeding Cool; it's what we do. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith and David Marquez is coming. And Marvel Comics, as well as a preview, has been putting out panel teasers. Got to get them all, collect the set. With Peter Parker and Luke Skywalker… suddenly very free and easy with his secret identity.

Darth Vader letting Captain America feel the Force… and then Thor providing a bigger one.

Doctor Doom having a little Star Destroyer envy…

And Tony Stark trying it on with Princess Leia. But maybe she'd rather he be a brother to him.

But there are more to come, as shared with me by a very friendly comic book retailer from a retailer call from this fellow. We get what's happening above Doctor Doom's head in the previous tease…

A little more of Luke Skywalker and Peter Parker on the farm…

But with just the one sun, I guess. He ain't on Tatooine anymore…

And then we have R2D2 and C3PO reprising that very original scene from the opening of Star Wars: A New Hope on the Tatooine desert…

To find that it's Coney Island. I mean, it's not too far off, right? Right? It has a number of wretched hives of scum and villainy, or so I am told…

But neither is usually full of the Mole Man and his Moloids… It's all getting a bit too Sarlacc Pit for my liking. Here's what ran previously.

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

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