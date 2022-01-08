Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #1 Preview

Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #1

Star Wars: The High Republic – Eye of the Storm #1

by Charles Soule & Guillermo Sanna, cover by Ryan Brown

ACT ONE: Ro. The Truth. The Lie. The Kill. In which we reveal the true origins of MARCHION RO, the Eye of the Nihil and sworn enemy of the Jedi Order. In which the lie at the heart of his family is exposed. In which the doom of the High Republic begins…with a single kill

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620215700111

| Rated T

$4.99

Varants:

75960620215700121 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #1 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620215700131 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – EYE OF THE STORM #1 PACHECO VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US

