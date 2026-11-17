Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Cody Ziglar, Dakota City, DC Next Level, Diego Olortegui, milestone, static

Static #1 Launches From DC Comics Next Level On 24th February 2027

Static #1 Launches As An Ongoing Series By Cody Ziglar And Diego Olortegui From DC Comics Next Level On 24th February 2027

Article Summary Static launches as a new ongoing series from DC Comics Next Level on 24th February 2027, by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui.

Virgil Hawkins returns as Static after superheroes are outlawed in Dakota City and a message from the future changes everything.

As Bang Baby tensions explode, Static is caught between extremists, authoritarian control and the cost of living a double life.

Static #1 arrives with Titans connections, new villains and a stacked lineup of variant covers from top DC artists.

Promised at San Diego Comic-Con, with details revealed at New York Comic Con, Static is launching as an ongoing series by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui on the 24th of February 2027, along with two other DC Next Level titles. It follows a year in which DC has increasingly brought Static back toward the centre of its publishing universe, including his role in New Titans, The Official History Of The DC Universe and his reveal as part of DC's growing Next Level slate.

"Virgil thought his days as Static were behind him. After superheroes were outlawed in Dakota City, Virgil focused on college, building a new life and keeping his powers hidden. But after a visit from a mysterious messenger from the future and an offer to join the Titans, Virgil has another chance to become the hero he was always meant to be. His return comes as tensions surrounding Dakota's Bang Babies reach a breaking point. Young super-powered extremists are clashing with the authoritarian regime restricting Bang Baby activity, leaving Static caught between competing forces and confronting questions about his city, his former allies and the consequences of maintaining a double life."

And now coming up against the paramilitary S.H.R.D., Roman Reynolds, Full Stop (Maria Maples) and Fusillade (David DaCosta). And we have some new designs and new characters from Diego Olortegui…

The debut issue features variant covers by Sanford Greene and Tokitokoro, a Next Level variant by Javier Rodríguez, a 1:25 variant by Bruno Redondo, a foil variant by Sanford Greene, a blank sketch cover, and a Static Team-Up variant by Nikolas Draper-Ivey.

Virgil Hawkins, Static, is a superhero from Milestone Media and later became integrated into the main DC Universe, created by Michael Davis, Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Derek T. Dingle, and based on Michael Davis' young family life, he's a teenager who gains his powers during the Big Bang, where gang-related violence leads to an explosion involving a radioactive mutagen that turns him and many others into "Bang Babies" with superpowers, forming the Milestone Universe. The most popular of the Milestone characters, he even got his own TV series, voiced by Phil LaMarr, and appeared in Young Justice. And as Static recently returned to the DC Universe during the K.O. event, the history of the Milestone characters within the DC Universe also got a rewrite and a reintegration; now we have a new Static series launching in February 2027…

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