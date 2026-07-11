Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dardevil, lee garbett, Mister fear, TikTok

Stephanie Phillips Reveals Lee Garbett's Daredevil Design On TikTok

Stephanie Phillips reveals Lee Garbett’s new Daredevil Design for Mister Fear on TikTok

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett was published by Marvel Comics last Wednesday, and naturally, Stephanie Phillips went on TikTok to promote it. But in her video on Wednesday we saw something bursting through the static…

Stephanie asks, "Did you all see that too? Just me…?" We did, Stephanie, we did. There was more of this on Thursday as well, with a monstrous voice threatening death and destruction. But on Friday we got a lot more with the reveal of the cover for October's Daredevil #8 featuring a new look Mister Fear….

The original Mister Fear was created by Wally Wood and Atan Lee for Daredevil #6 in 1965, Zoltan Drago, struggling owner of a wax museum who experimented with chemicals to animate his statues and build an army. The formula instead created a potent fear-inducing gas. He donned a scary costume, and used the gas to recruit henchmen like Ox and Eel and clashed with Daredevil. He was later murdered by Starr Saxon, who stole his equipment and became the next Mister Fear.Gerry Conway and Gene Colan created a new version of Mister Fear for Daredevil #90 as a law school rival of Matt Murdock who witnessed Drago's murder, and also took his identity and equipment. He also gained pheromone abilities. His nephew Larry Cranston would also take the role. Which Mister Fear this. We may have to wait until October to discover…

I do hope Stephanie is okay… Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett was published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday.

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two! $4.99 7/8/26

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two! $4.99 7/8/26 DAREDEVIL #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett

…AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER! As the vicious attacks perpetrated by the monstrous and mysterious new figure OMEN hit closer and closer to home, Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, is more paranoid than ever – keeping his oldest friends just out of reach and getting up close and personal to finish what Omen started! $4.99 8/19/26

…AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER! As the vicious attacks perpetrated by the monstrous and mysterious new figure OMEN hit closer and closer to home, Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, is more paranoid than ever – keeping his oldest friends just out of reach and getting up close and personal to finish what Omen started! $4.99 8/19/26 DAREDEVIL #6 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano

OF MOLES AND OWLS STARTS HERE! The dust may be settling after Daredevil's climactic collision with Omen, but they don't call New York the "City That Never Sleeps" for nothing! Just when he could use a break, DAREDEVIL is going to find himself caught in the crossfire as New York's criminal element threaten to tear each other and the entire city apart in this new story arc in Marvel's smash hit of the spring from scribe STEPHANIE PHILLIPS and special guest artist FLAVIANO! $4.99 9/2/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!