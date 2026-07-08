Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: daredevil, lee garbett, stephanie phillips, TikTok

Stephanie Phillips Teases Something For Daredevil On TikTok

Stephanie Phillips teases something for Daredevil on TikTok... and it's coming this Friday

Article Summary Stephanie Phillips promotes Daredevil #4 on TikTok, highlighting why she remains one of comics’ sharpest social media voices.

A glitch in Stephanie Phillips’ latest Daredevil video hints that Marvel may be teasing a bigger reveal tied to the series.

The TikTok ends with Stephanie Phillips asking if viewers saw it too, pointing to something arriving this Friday, July 10.

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett is out now from Marvel, with Omen targeting Matt Murdock next.

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett is published by Marvel Comics today. And as is her want, Stephanie Phillips went on TikTok to promote it. She is one of the most active comic creators on the platform, and her game is several leagues above many comic book publishers. Including Marvel Comics itself. But maybe, just maybe, they have started to realise that.

As her latest video, talking about the new Daredevil #4, started to glitch… and then, bursting through the static…

Stephanie asks, "Did you all see that too? Just me…?"

We did, Stephanie, we did. So… what's coming on Friday, the 10th of July? And will that be on TikTok too?

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett is published by Marvel Comics today.

Daredevil #4 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two! $4.99 7/8/26

MATT MURDOCK is being pursued by the new and dangerous OMEN. A violent offender with a trail of corpses in his wake, he means for Matt Murdock to be next, with only DAREDEVIL between the two! $4.99 7/8/26 DAREDEVIL #5 by Stephanie Phillips and Lee Garbett

…AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER! As the vicious attacks perpetrated by the monstrous and mysterious new figure OMEN hit closer and closer to home, Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, is more paranoid than ever – keeping his oldest friends just out of reach and getting up close and personal to finish what Omen started! $4.99 8/19/26

…AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER! As the vicious attacks perpetrated by the monstrous and mysterious new figure OMEN hit closer and closer to home, Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, is more paranoid than ever – keeping his oldest friends just out of reach and getting up close and personal to finish what Omen started! $4.99 8/19/26 DAREDEVIL #6 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano

OF MOLES AND OWLS STARTS HERE! The dust may be settling after Daredevil's climactic collision with Omen, but they don't call New York the "City That Never Sleeps" for nothing! Just when he could use a break, DAREDEVIL is going to find himself caught in the crossfire as New York's criminal element threaten to tear each other and the entire city apart in this new story arc in Marvel's smash hit of the spring from scribe STEPHANIE PHILLIPS and special guest artist FLAVIANO! $4.99 9/2/26

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