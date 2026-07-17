Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: clayton henry, Daniel Sampere, fates, jsa, Stephanie Williams, Three Witches, Tom King, Wonder War, wonder woman

Stephanie Williams Rewrites Wonder Woman's DC Comics History… Again

Stephanie Williams rewrites Wonder Woman's DC Comics Universe History... Again. And Clayton Henry draws it (Spoilers)

Article Summary Stephanie Williams reshapes Wonder Woman history in issue #35, revealing a new way to reconcile Diana and Hippolyta.

Steve Trevor’s tale revisits Themyscira, the JSA, and how Hippolyta fought in World War II without the Wonder Woman name.

Stephanie Williams ties the “fill-in” tightly to Tom King’s run, with Trinity, the Fates, and Diana’s sacrifice driving events.

Diana’s masked contest entry gains a new meaning, hinting she defied fate itself as tragedy builds toward Wonder Woman #36.

Spoilers for Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams and Clayton Henry billed as an interlude for Tom King and Daniel Sampere's ongoing run on the series. It really is not, it is as embedded in that series as any other. And set twenty years in the future, in her battle to change the fate of the world, she has killed herself in front of the Fates, a literal sacrifice, as her formerly dead partner Steve Trevor and their daughter Trinity deal with the aftermath…

Once upon a time, there was Princess Diana of Themyscira, Paradise Island, who came to the world of man, and became Wonder Woman, a superhero and member of the Justice Society Of America.

Then, as time passed, and continuities rewrote themselves, it was her mother, Queen Hippolyta, who was Wonder Woman in the forties and fifties, and her daughter, the modern-day Wonder Woman and member of the Justice League. Then, in the run-up to 5G, it was Diana again as the original Wonder Woman, and not only that, but the first DC Comics public superhero…

With Wonder Woman #750 by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch from 2020 showing how Wonder Woman revealed herself to the world, to save President Eisenhower from assassination… as Diana of Themyscria.

…and becoming history, one who inspired the rest of the Justice Society Of America…

But then 5G went away with Dan DiDio, and everything changed again. The recent New History Of The DC Universe retconned Queen Hippolyta as the Golden Age Wonder Woman again.

Fighting as one of the Justice Society Of America, standing with them, and later sitting with them.

The idea of Diana as the first DC Comics superhero of the 20th century is gone. Now she emerges after Superman and Batman, decades later, following in her mother's footsteps.

But in this week's Wonder Woman #35, Stephanie Williams and Clayton Henry find a new way to thread this needle and rewrite the New Official History Of The DC Universe just a little… as Steve Trevor tells the story of his arrival on Paradise Island, and the idea of an emissary to accompany Trevor back again is raised.

With a new motivation as to why that might be necessary. While Diana wants the job, her mother does not want to give it to her. And gives her – and us – a history lesson.

And yes, she fought alongside the Justice Society of America during the Second World War. But not by name. Not by Hippolyta, not by Themescyria, not even by Wonder Woman.

Which must have been very difficult during those Congress and/or Senate hearings…

… and not what Hippolyta wants for Diana. And as Trinity learns more of her lineage…

But she was not Wonder Woman. She did not use that title; she remained unnamed. And that's one rewrite of the most recent version of DC History. There may also be another reason, as Diana enters the contest despite her mother's objections, to visit Man's World and take Steve Trevor with her. We saw one of those fights much earlier in the series, with Esme, who would later become the mother of The Matriarch.

There is probably a What If along the line at DC Comics, What If Esme was the ambassador who took Steve Trevor home? But she lost. And as the Sovereign narrated the lies about her life…

We learn a truth this week about why Diana was wearing that mask in the arena. To hide from her mother…

Three times. Three fates. Was this Diana rejecting the path the Fates had for her?

Wonder Woman. Bigger than the gods. And this current tale of hers expanded… but tragedy to come next month. If you are skipping these two issues because you think they are a fill-in, you are wrong… and next week, as Stephanie Phillips makes all sorts of headlines at San Diego Comic-Con, it is possible this comic will be a lot harder to find…

Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99/7/15/2026

After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99/7/15/2026 WONDER WOMAN #36

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Jeff Spokes

CHAMPION OF THE AMAZONS! The tale of Diana's origin continues as she enters the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man's World as Wonder Woman. The fate of Themyscira hangs in the balance as their princess finds herself at a crossroads, much like her own daughter, as she prepares to take down the Matriarch once and for all. $4.99 8/19/2026

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