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Stephanie Williams Rewrites Wonder Woman's DC Comics History… Again

Stephanie Williams rewrites Wonder Woman's DC Comics Universe History... Again. And Clayton Henry draws it (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Stephanie Williams reshapes Wonder Woman history in issue #35, revealing a new way to reconcile Diana and Hippolyta.
  • Steve Trevor’s tale revisits Themyscira, the JSA, and how Hippolyta fought in World War II without the Wonder Woman name.
  • Stephanie Williams ties the “fill-in” tightly to Tom King’s run, with Trinity, the Fates, and Diana’s sacrifice driving events.
  • Diana’s masked contest entry gains a new meaning, hinting she defied fate itself as tragedy builds toward Wonder Woman #36.

Spoilers for Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams and Clayton Henry billed as an interlude for Tom King and Daniel Sampere's ongoing run on the series. It really is not, it is as embedded in that series as any other. And set twenty years in the future, in her battle to change the fate of the world, she has killed herself in front of the Fates, a literal sacrifice, as her formerly dead partner Steve Trevor and their daughter Trinity deal with the aftermath…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

Once upon a time, there was Princess Diana of Themyscira, Paradise Island, who came to the world of man, and became Wonder Woman, a superhero and member of the Justice Society Of America.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
All-Star Comics #11 by Harry G Peter, Gardner Fox, Jack Burnley

Then, as time passed, and continuities rewrote themselves, it was her mother, Queen Hippolyta, who was Wonder Woman in the forties and fifties, and her daughter, the modern-day Wonder Woman and member of the Justice League. Then, in the run-up to 5G, it was Diana again as the original Wonder Woman, and not only that, but the first DC Comics public superhero…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #750 by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch

With Wonder Woman #750 by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch from 2020 showing how Wonder Woman revealed herself to the world, to save President Eisenhower from assassination… as Diana of Themyscria.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #750 by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch

…and becoming history, one who inspired the rest of the Justice Society Of America…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #750 by Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch

But then 5G went away with Dan DiDio, and everything changed again. The recent New History Of The DC Universe retconned Queen Hippolyta as the Golden Age Wonder Woman again.

The New History Of The DC Universe by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway
The New History Of The DC Universe #1 by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway

Fighting as one of the Justice Society Of America, standing with them, and later sitting with them.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
The New History Of The DC Universe #1 by Mark Waid, Todd Nauck and Jerry Ordway

The idea of Diana as the first DC Comics superhero of the 20th century is gone. Now she emerges after Superman and Batman, decades later, following in her mother's footsteps.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
The New History Of The DC Universe #2 by Mark Waid, Brad Walker and Mike Allred

But in this week's Wonder Woman #35, Stephanie Williams and Clayton Henry find a new way to thread this needle and rewrite the New Official History Of The DC Universe just a little… as Steve Trevor tells the story of his arrival on Paradise Island, and the idea of an emissary to accompany Trevor back again is raised.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

With a new motivation as to why that might be necessary. While Diana wants the job, her mother does not want to give it to her. And gives her – and us – a history lesson.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

And yes, she fought alongside the Justice Society of America during the Second World War. But not by name. Not by Hippolyta, not by Themescyria, not even by Wonder Woman.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

Which must have been very difficult during those Congress and/or Senate hearings…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

… and not what Hippolyta wants for Diana. And as Trinity learns more of her lineage…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

But she was not Wonder Woman. She did not use that title; she remained unnamed. And that's one rewrite of the most recent version of DC History. There may also be another reason, as Diana enters the contest despite her mother's objections, to visit Man's World and take Steve Trevor with her. We saw one of those fights much earlier in the series, with Esme, who would later become the mother of The Matriarch.

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA

There is probably a What If along the line at DC Comics, What If Esme was the ambassador who took Steve Trevor home? But she lost. And as the Sovereign narrated the lies about her life…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA

We learn a truth this week about why Diana was wearing that mask in the arena. To hide from her mother…

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

Three times. Three fates. Was this Diana rejecting the path the Fates had for her?

Stephanie Williams Rewrites The History Of Wonder Woman And The JSA
Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry

Wonder Woman. Bigger than the gods. And this current tale of hers expanded… but tragedy to come next month. If you are skipping these two issues because you think they are a fill-in, you are wrong… and next week, as Stephanie Phillips makes all sorts of headlines at San Diego Comic-Con, it is possible this comic will be a lot harder to find…

  • Wonder Woman #35 by Stephanie Williams, Clayton Henry
    After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99/7/15/2026
  • WONDER WOMAN #36
    (W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Jeff Spokes
    CHAMPION OF THE AMAZONS! The tale of Diana's origin continues as she enters the Contest, where only one Amazon emerges victorious and is granted passage to Man's World as Wonder Woman. The fate of Themyscira hangs in the balance as their princess finds herself at a crossroads, much like her own daughter, as she prepares to take down the Matriarch once and for all. $4.99 8/19/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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