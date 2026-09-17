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Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Colbert, Kimmel, Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
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Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Colbert, Kimmel, Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
  2. Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers
  3. Days Of Nostalgia Past & Save X-Men Present From DNX Future (Spoilers)
  4. Revealed: Is Merlyn The Absolute Green Arrow? Yes&#8230; And No (Spoilers)
  5. A Return To DNX And X-Men Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday (Spoilers)
  6. James Gunn, Maxwell Lord &#038; Comics Fans Who Don't Know The Comics
  7. *That* Venom Vision Of The Future Returns In Queen In Black (Spoilers)
  8. Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets New Key Art Ahead of Show's October Return
  9. Exclusive: Highlander Comic in Titan's Official December 2026 Solicits
  10. Barbie Brings Her Dreamhouse &#038; More to PowerWash Simulator 2

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Deadpool And The Joker

Deadpool/Batman
Deadpool/Batman
  1. The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
  2. How Kevin Smith Writes Green Arrow/Daredevil (Spoilers)
  3. Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
  4. No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
  5. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar "Deep in the Weeds" with Pilot: Wonders
  6. Absolute Arkham by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri And Josh Hixon
  7. The Animals Of Deadpool/Batman… Raccoons, Sharks & Dogs (Spoilers)
  8. The White Lotus Stars Posey, Isaacs Confirm Season 4 Set for France
  9. NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Leonardo
  10. The Day Diamond Tricked Bleeding Cool Over Batman/Spider-Man Crossover
  11. Red Sonja New Year's Special Brings You Blind Bag First Footers
  12. Diamond Bankruptcy Court Hearing Is Now 22 Days Later
  13. The First Ten Pages Of Mark Russell And Mauricet's Thanksgiving
  14. Now Even The Terminator Is Getting A Christmas Special
  15. Captain America & Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2025

LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

Stephen Colbert &#038; Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026
Zelda Roguelike YouTube screencap
  1. Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
  2. Supernatural Anniversary: Misha Collins Shares Look at Early Years
  3. SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke
  4. The Return Of 52 To DC Comics For DC All-In
  5. Secret Wars Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends
  6. GI Joe Classified 2025 Wave Up For Order At Hasbro Pulse
  7. How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
  8. Return Of The 52 to DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2024
  9. When Paul McGann Took to the Stage for Doctor Who: The Stuff Of Legend
  10. Abrams To Publish Iron Man Comics by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate
  11. Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
  12. Charles Quinlan's Spectacular Work on Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction
  13. Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
  14. First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
  15. Marvel's Dazzler Is Totally Taylor Swift (Spoilers)
  16. Under the Oak Tree: A Romantasy with Korean Emotional Intensity
  17. Black Hood and the Art of the Comic Book Reboot, Up for Auction
  18. Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were The Fantastic Four?
  19. The World's Finest Fox Superheroes in Big 3 #1, up for Auction
  20. Scholastic To Publish Around The Spider-Verse Graphic Novel in 2025
  21. Memorial Service For Ramona Fradon Being Held At Baltimore Comic Con

LITG three years ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon

Pokémon TCG promotion for 2023. Credit: McDonald's
Pokémon TCG promotion for 2023. Credit: McDonald's
  1. McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
  2. Bill Willingham Replies To DC Comics' Reaction To Public Domain Fables
  3. AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
  4. Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
  5. Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023
  6. Captain America #1 Preview: Time-Traveling to Another Relaunch
  7. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Showrunner on That Gul Dukat/PragerU Meme
  8. The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
  9. Marvel Replaces Marc Spector With Vengeance Of The Moon Knight in 2024
  10. Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
  11. The World's Finest Fox Superheroes in Big 3 #1, up for Auction
  12. DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back with AEW Batman Day Portraits
  13. Mirka Andolfo Launches Blasfamous #1 in Dstlry December 2023 Solicits
  14. Zander Cannon on Rick And Morty in Oni Press December 2023 Solicits
  15. Public Domain Will Eat Itself- The Daily LITG, 16th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano

Stephen Colbert &#038; Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026

  1. When The Daily Mail Gets "Woke" Over The Beano Comic
  2. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  3. DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
  4. How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
  5. Marvel Vs Mark Millar Over Vampire Superheroes – Yet Again
  6. Full DC Comics December 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not Just, Batman
  7. Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
  8. Full Image Comics Solicits & Solicitations For December 2022
  9. Warner Bros. Discovery Endgame: Flip to Comcast, NBCUniversal?
  10. Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
  11. Man Who Vowed to Kill the Kill-Joys: Fiction House's John W. Glenister
  12. Another Week In The Life Of Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
  13. Gerry Duggan to Launch Substack Comics Too, But First a Book of Photos
  14. Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm Comic in Opus December 2022 Solicits
  15. Quested #1 – Hellboy Meets Zelda – in WhatNot December 2022 Solicits
  16. Frank Miller Presents Pandora in December 2022 Solicits
  17. Comic Folk React To… The Queue
  18. Pornsak Pichetshote & Jeff Stokely Revive Sandman: Dead Boy Detectives
  19. Titan Comics Launches Blade Runner 2039 Comic
  20. Death Comes (Polybagged) To Firefly in Boom December 2022 Solicits
  21. Disney's Gargoyles & A Vicious Circle On Next Week's Previews Cover
  22. Charizard Alt Arts In The Daily LITG, 16th September 2022

LITG five years ago, Tucker Carlson's Swollen Balls

Dave Bautista is not a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Dave Bautista is not a fan of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
  1. Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
  2. Marvel Comics December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full, Early
  3. The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
  4. James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
  5. Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps You Re-Enter Society
  7. J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
  8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
  9. Marvel To Publish Victor LaValle's Sabretooth Comic In January 2022
  10. I Just Got Trampled By An Anti-Vaxxer March in London
  11. Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For December 2021
  12. Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
  13. Comics Folk Remember Sir Clive Sinclair And The ZX Spectrum
  14. Nightwing #87 Will Be A 22-Page Wide Splash Comic
  15. Dan Slott's Reckoning War Begins With A Fantastic Four Alpha One-Shot
  16. Scott Lobdell & Ariel Medal Launch New Evil Ernie Comic From Dynamite
  17. Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?
  18. Is Marauders Ending in December? Solicit Contains Not-So-Subtle Clues
  19. Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
  20. Priest & Donny Hadiwidjaja Launch Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1
  21. James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
  22. Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls- The Daily LITG 16th of September 2021

LITG six years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
  2. Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
  3. Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
  4. Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
  5. Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
  6. The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
  7. So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
  8. Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
  9. Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
  10. Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
  11. Marvel UK Superheroes, The Union, Rescheduled as King In Black Tie-In
  12. Scott Snyder's Comic Book Thriller, Chain, With Ariela Kristantina
  13. What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)
  14. Thought Bubble Festival Announces Details Of November's Digital Show

LITG seven years ago, it was always sunny.

And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
  2. MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
  3. "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
  4. "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
  5. Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
  6. Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
  7. Today, Marvel Comics is Holding a Jonathan Hickman-Led Summit
  8. Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
  9. Jeremy Whitely on Marvel Comics' Cancellation of Future Foundation
  10. The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
  11. Watchmen Killed This Brian Azzarello Batman-With-Guns Graphic Novel

LITG eight years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis

And we never got that "shocking revelation"…

  1. Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
  2. Outlander Shares New Season 4 Images of Claire, Jamie, and More
  3. Detective Comics #1-26 Reprinted At Last, Plus A "Shocking Revelation" Which Will Rewrite DC History
  4. Is Marvel Putting Blatant Left-Wing Antifa Politics In Their Spider-Man Comics?
  5. When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer

Comic Book birthdays today.

comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.
  • Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
  • Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
  • Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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