Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, Jimmy Kimmel, newlitg, Stephen Colvert
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Colbert, Kimmel, Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
- Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers
- Days Of Nostalgia Past & Save X-Men Present From DNX Future (Spoilers)
- Revealed: Is Merlyn The Absolute Green Arrow? Yes… And No (Spoilers)
- A Return To DNX And X-Men Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday (Spoilers)
- James Gunn, Maxwell Lord & Comics Fans Who Don't Know The Comics
- *That* Venom Vision Of The Future Returns In Queen In Black (Spoilers)
- Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets New Key Art Ahead of Show's October Return
- Exclusive: Highlander Comic in Titan's Official December 2026 Solicits
- Barbie Brings Her Dreamhouse & More to PowerWash Simulator 2
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Queen In Black Reveals That Hydra Did Well In The Recent UK Elections
- Jack Kirby Museum Given 50+ Pages Of Original Art By Richard Howell
- Atomic Blonde Co-Creator's 10 Lost Days Kickstarter Has 5 Hours To Go
- DC Tribute To Gerry Conway In The Daily LITG, 16th September 2026
LITG one year ago, The Deadpool And The Joker
- The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
- How Kevin Smith Writes Green Arrow/Daredevil (Spoilers)
- Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
- No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar "Deep in the Weeds" with Pilot: Wonders
- Absolute Arkham by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri And Josh Hixon
- The Animals Of Deadpool/Batman… Raccoons, Sharks & Dogs (Spoilers)
- The White Lotus Stars Posey, Isaacs Confirm Season 4 Set for France
- NECA Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Leonardo
- The Day Diamond Tricked Bleeding Cool Over Batman/Spider-Man Crossover
- Red Sonja New Year's Special Brings You Blind Bag First Footers
- Diamond Bankruptcy Court Hearing Is Now 22 Days Later
- The First Ten Pages Of Mark Russell And Mauricet's Thanksgiving
- Now Even The Terminator Is Getting A Christmas Special
- Captain America & Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2025
LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Supernatural Anniversary: Misha Collins Shares Look at Early Years
- SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke
- The Return Of 52 To DC Comics For DC All-In
- Secret Wars Wolverine Slices and Dices with New Marvel Legends
- GI Joe Classified 2025 Wave Up For Order At Hasbro Pulse
- How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Return Of The 52 to DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 16th September 2024
- When Paul McGann Took to the Stage for Doctor Who: The Stuff Of Legend
- Abrams To Publish Iron Man Comics by Dean Hale and Douglas Holgate
- Mr. Justice Debuts as MLJ's Spectre in Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Charles Quinlan's Spectacular Work on Cat-Man Comics #1, at Auction
- Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
- First Appearance of Rang-A-Tang in Blue Ribbon Comics #1, at Auction
- Marvel's Dazzler Is Totally Taylor Swift (Spoilers)
- Under the Oak Tree: A Romantasy with Korean Emotional Intensity
- Black Hood and the Art of the Comic Book Reboot, Up for Auction
- Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse And Friends Were The Fantastic Four?
- The World's Finest Fox Superheroes in Big 3 #1, up for Auction
- Scholastic To Publish Around The Spider-Verse Graphic Novel in 2025
- Memorial Service For Ramona Fradon Being Held At Baltimore Comic Con
LITG three years ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Bill Willingham Replies To DC Comics' Reaction To Public Domain Fables
- AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023
- Captain America #1 Preview: Time-Traveling to Another Relaunch
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Showrunner on That Gul Dukat/PragerU Meme
- The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
- Marvel Replaces Marc Spector With Vengeance Of The Moon Knight in 2024
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- The World's Finest Fox Superheroes in Big 3 #1, up for Auction
- DC Comics Stabs WWE in the Back with AEW Batman Day Portraits
- Mirka Andolfo Launches Blasfamous #1 in Dstlry December 2023 Solicits
- Zander Cannon on Rick And Morty in Oni Press December 2023 Solicits
- Public Domain Will Eat Itself- The Daily LITG, 16th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano
- When The Daily Mail Gets "Woke" Over The Beano Comic
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
- How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
- Marvel Vs Mark Millar Over Vampire Superheroes – Yet Again
- Full DC Comics December 2022 Solicits – Mostly, But Not Just, Batman
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
- Full Image Comics Solicits & Solicitations For December 2022
- Warner Bros. Discovery Endgame: Flip to Comcast, NBCUniversal?
- Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
- Man Who Vowed to Kill the Kill-Joys: Fiction House's John W. Glenister
- Another Week In The Life Of Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
- Gerry Duggan to Launch Substack Comics Too, But First a Book of Photos
- Jason Lei Howden's Deathgasm Comic in Opus December 2022 Solicits
- Quested #1 – Hellboy Meets Zelda – in WhatNot December 2022 Solicits
- Frank Miller Presents Pandora in December 2022 Solicits
- Comic Folk React To… The Queue
- Pornsak Pichetshote & Jeff Stokely Revive Sandman: Dead Boy Detectives
- Titan Comics Launches Blade Runner 2039 Comic
- Death Comes (Polybagged) To Firefly in Boom December 2022 Solicits
- Disney's Gargoyles & A Vicious Circle On Next Week's Previews Cover
- Charizard Alt Arts In The Daily LITG, 16th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Tucker Carlson's Swollen Balls
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Marvel Comics December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full, Early
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps You Re-Enter Society
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Marvel To Publish Victor LaValle's Sabretooth Comic In January 2022
- I Just Got Trampled By An Anti-Vaxxer March in London
- Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For December 2021
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- Comics Folk Remember Sir Clive Sinclair And The ZX Spectrum
- Nightwing #87 Will Be A 22-Page Wide Splash Comic
- Dan Slott's Reckoning War Begins With A Fantastic Four Alpha One-Shot
- Scott Lobdell & Ariel Medal Launch New Evil Ernie Comic From Dynamite
- Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?
- Is Marauders Ending in December? Solicit Contains Not-So-Subtle Clues
- Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
- Priest & Donny Hadiwidjaja Launch Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
- Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls- The Daily LITG 16th of September 2021
LITG six years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
- Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
- Marvel UK Superheroes, The Union, Rescheduled as King In Black Tie-In
- Scott Snyder's Comic Book Thriller, Chain, With Ariela Kristantina
- What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)
- Thought Bubble Festival Announces Details Of November's Digital Show
LITG seven years ago, it was always sunny.
And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Today, Marvel Comics is Holding a Jonathan Hickman-Led Summit
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- Jeremy Whitely on Marvel Comics' Cancellation of Future Foundation
- The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
- Watchmen Killed This Brian Azzarello Batman-With-Guns Graphic Novel
LITG eight years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis
And we never got that "shocking revelation"…
- Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- Outlander Shares New Season 4 Images of Claire, Jamie, and More
- Detective Comics #1-26 Reprinted At Last, Plus A "Shocking Revelation" Which Will Rewrite DC History
- Is Marvel Putting Blatant Left-Wing Antifa Politics In Their Spider-Man Comics?
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
Comic Book birthdays today.
comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.
- Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
- Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
- Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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