Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, Jimmy Kimmel, newlitg, Stephen Colvert

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Deadpool And The Joker

LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

LITG three years ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon

LITG four years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano

LITG five years ago, Tucker Carlson's Swollen Balls

LITG six years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, it was always sunny.

And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.

LITG eight years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis

And we never got that "shocking revelation"…

Comic Book birthdays today.

comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Roger Stern , Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.

, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator. Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley .

. Danny Fingeroth , former Spider-Man group editor.

, former Spider-Man group editor. Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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