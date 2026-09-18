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Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel In The Daily LITG, 18th September 2026

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

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Article Summary

  • Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel top Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest reads.
  • Marvel news dominates the charts, from Miracleman joining the Avengers to Black Widow and David Bogart updates.
  • LITG also looks back across past September 18 headlines, from Magik and Zelda to The Conjuring 4 and JJ Abrams’ Spider-Man.
  • Today’s roundup closes with comic book birthdays and a quick guide to subscribing for more Stephen Colbert-led LITG updates.

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Colbert, Kimmel, Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
Screencap

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds!
  2. Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026
  3. Black Widow: Black White & Red Room Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday
  4. Behind The Scenes Of Miracleman Coming To The Marvel Universe
  5. Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
  6. David Bogart To Retire From Marvel, Will Not Move To West Coast
  7. Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers
  8. Doctor Who Tender: 1 Series/Specials for 2028/2029; Series 2 Option
  9. Absolute DC Comics At NYCC With Booths, Signings, Panels & Exclusives
  10. Marvel Beats DC Comics In August 2026 Marketshare… In Dollars Spent

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Cancellation Of Magik

Looks Like Marvel Cancelled Daredevil But What About Psylocke & Magik?

  1. The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)
  2. Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
  3. The End Of Phoenix With #15… And What Comes Next? (Spoilers)
  4. Red Hood #1 Is Now A Forty Dollar Comic Book On eBay
  5. The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
  6. IDW December 2025 Full Solicits – The Future Of Kai-Sei Era Godzilla
  7. Avatar Press Tells Retailers Why They Can't Supply Them With Comics
  8. The Hunger Of Absolute Flash #7 (Spoilers)
  9. Ultimates #16 Tells A New History Of The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)
  10. No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
  11. All-New Harbinger: It Never Stops in Valiant December 2025 Solicits
  12. Marvel Comics Does A Swimsuit Special For Winter Now As Well
  13. Marvel To Launch A New Knull Series In 2026, Spinning Out Of Venom
  14. Roger Langridge Draws The Doughboys Podcast For New York Comic Con
  15. Absolute Batman #12 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List (UPDATE)
  16. The Deadpool And The Joker In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2025
  17. Titan Joins Dynamite At New Digital Comics Distributor, Neon Ichiban

LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

Stephen Colbert &#038; Jimmy Kimmel In The Daily LITG, 18th September 2026
Zelda Roguelike YouTube screencap
  1. Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
  2. Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
  3. How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
  4. Marvel Announces X-Men Crossover Raid On Graymalkin
  5. IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
  6. Bringing Back Old Names To The X-Men This Week (XSpoilers)
  7. Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
  8. IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
  9. IDW to Publish Its Own Superhero, Bible, Mafia & Serial Killer Comics
  10. X-Factor #2 Preview: How Havok Betrayed Himself
  11. Samson Destroys the Mask of Fire on Fantastic Comics #8, at Auction
  12. Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame
  13. Shock Gibson vs an Army of the Dead in Speed Comics #1, Up for Auction
  14. Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
  15. U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
  16. Comic Store In Your Future Visits The World's Biggest Comic Store
  17. Dell's Answer to Batman, the Owl in Crackajack Funnies, Up for Auction
  18. Marvel's Peelverine, Meowtooth & Ghost Ri-Durr Fortnite Variant Covers
  19. Zombie Workers Fuel the War Machine in Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
  20. George Takei's New Graphic Novel to Follow They Called Us Enemy
  21. Skybound/Image to Publish Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' Pizza Witch
  22. Norm Grock Sells Graphic Novel Rights to Gamelad to Oni Press for 2027
  23. Canada Cleans Up At 2024 Ignatz Awards At SPX

LITG three years ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

Conjuring 4 Is In The Works With Aquaman And the Lost City Scribe
Conjuring: Credit New Line
  1. Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
  2. McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
  3. Russell Brand Not Talking Report; Channel 4 Investigating Since 2019
  4. Will Mark Waid Write Superman In Action Comics In 2024? (Spoilers)
  5. Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: "Slayers" Brings #JusticeForCordelia
  6. Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
  7. Russell Brand Dropped by Agent; BBC, Channel 4 Issue Statements
  8. AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
  9. Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
  10. The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
  11. Who Is Catwoman's Marquise? Is She Part Of A Gotham War Long Game?
  12. Story Behind Fantastic Comics' Most Iconic Lou Fine Cover, at Auction
  13. Ahoy Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits
  14. Seven Years In Darkness's Shamir Worm in CEX December 2023 Solicits
  15. Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 17th September 2023
  16. Maze Agency, Blood Run & Party Killer in Scout December 2023 Solicits
  17. McDonald's Does Pokémon In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2023

LITG four years ago, Charizard RevealedPokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts from Ultra Premium Collection

  1. Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
  2. Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea
  3. How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
  4. Paul Levitz Published For A Second Time By Marvel Comics
  5. The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Image Gallery Updated; Spinoffs Rundown
  6. Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"
  7. Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
  8. Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"
  9. Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Preview: If You Can't Beat 'Em…
  10. DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
  11. Cold War Espionage in Ajax/Farrell's Black Cobra #1-3, Up for Auction
  12. Valiant Continues Publishing One Comic A Month in December Solicits
  13. Yen Press Announces 7 New Manga, Light Novel Titles for March 2023
  14. Preview Imaginary from Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3
  15. The Firstborns #1 in Sumerian Comics December 2022 Solicits
  16. Dahlia In The Dark #1 Launches in Mad Cave's December 2022 Solicits
  17. Disney's Gargoyles Launch Dynamite's December 2022 Solicits
  18. Rick And Morty Vs Cthulhu In Oni Press' December 2022 Solicits
  19. Cerebus Blacks Up For Cerebus In Hell's Three-Wheeler Annual
  20. The Daily Mail Vs. The Beano in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2022

LITG five years ago, What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?

What If... We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021
Obadiah Stane, Tony Stark, and Killmonger in Marvel Studios' WHAT IF…? exclusively on Disney+. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
  1. What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
  2. Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
  3. Are The Oshawott Community Day Box & Ticket In Pokémon GO Worth It?
  4. Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted From Comics, In Heavy Metal Magazine
  5. Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
  6. WWE & The Plane Ride From Hell: When The Joke Stops Being Funny
  7. Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
  8. Tommy Dreamer Has Been Suspended Indefinitely By IMPACT Wrestling
  9. Marvel Comics Cancels The IDW Marvel Action Line
  10. The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Arrowverse Return; Armageddon Look
  11. Marvel "Bloodless Coup" in Progress in 1968's Iron Man #1, at Auction
  12. Ragowski Gets Rags One-Shot In Antarctic Press December 2021 Solicits
  13. Jasmine Walls & Dozerdraws' Last Session for Mad Cave in Dec Solicits
  14. Ed Piskor's Red Room Trigger Warnings From Fantagraphics In December
  15. Doctor Who and Cowboy Bebop in Titan Comics December 2021 Solicits
  16. Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue in Valiant December 2021 Solicits
  17. Red 5 Launches Salvador Sanz's Kaiju Comic Mega #1 in December 2021
  18. Judge Dredd: The Musical In Rebellion/2000AD December 2021 Solicits
  19. All Of December's Batman in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2021

LITG six years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics

  1. Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  2. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
  3. DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
  4. Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
  5. The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
  6. Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
  7. Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
  8. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  9. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  10. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?
  11. Marvel Comics Has A Surprise Classified X-Men Title For December
  12. Was Rassilon Originally a Black Woman? Doctor Who Magazine Says So
  13. Captain Marvel's Days Of Future Past – Thank FOC It's Friday
  14. Picture Of Everything Else in Vault Comics December 2020 Solicits
  15. DC Universe To Stream Comics Internationally, Including Originals
  16. Steve Skroce Launches Pax Americana From Image Comics in December
  17. Home Sick Pilots by Dan Watters, Caspar Wijngaard From Image Comics

LITG seven years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

  1. Which JJ Abrams Reveal Will Be More Shocking to Spider-Man Fans? (Spoilers)
  2. Is DC Comics Using the Same Plot as House Of X Again? Year Of The Villain: Lex Luthor #1 Spoilers
  3. "Saw," "Friday the 13th" & "300" Counterfeits Bring Fall of Funko Grails
  4. Is the DCU Alan Scott a Gay Green Lantern in the 1940s? Justice League #32 Suggests So… (Spoilers)
  5. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  6. Does Wally West's Fast Forward #1 Throw Shade on Heroes In Crisis? (Spoilers)
  7. How House Of X #5 Transforms Goldballs into a Major Player (HOXPOX Spoilers)
  8. "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
  9. Opinion: "Magic: The Gathering" Is Getting Expensive
  10. The Death of Alfred Pennyworth – is it All Batman's Fault? (Batman #79 Spoilers)
  11. X-Men Head to Savage Land in December… Are They Going for the New KFC Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich?
  12. DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
  13. Marvel Comics Just Fixed the Biggest Problem With the New Star Wars Movies
  14. "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
  15. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]

LITG eight years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

  1. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
  2. The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
  3. What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
  4. Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
  5. Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Cynthia Martin, comics artist on Star Wars.
  • Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.
  • Jesse Snider, creator of Dead Romeo.
  • Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo
  • Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

  • Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

    Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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