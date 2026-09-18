Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, stephen colbert
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel In The Daily LITG, 18th September 2026
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel top Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest reads.
- Marvel news dominates the charts, from Miracleman joining the Avengers to Black Widow and David Bogart updates.
- LITG also looks back across past September 18 headlines, from Magik and Zelda to The Conjuring 4 and JJ Abrams’ Spider-Man.
- Today’s roundup closes with comic book birthdays and a quick guide to subscribing for more Stephen Colbert-led LITG updates.
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds!
- Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026
- Black Widow: Black White & Red Room Ahead Of Avengers: Doomsday
- Behind The Scenes Of Miracleman Coming To The Marvel Universe
- Colbert, Kimmel: Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds
- David Bogart To Retire From Marvel, Will Not Move To West Coast
- Official: Marvel Puts Miracleman In The Avengers
- Doctor Who Tender: 1 Series/Specials for 2028/2029; Series 2 Option
- Absolute DC Comics At NYCC With Booths, Signings, Panels & Exclusives
- Marvel Beats DC Comics In August 2026 Marketshare… In Dollars Spent
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- A Red Sonja Solstice Special With Torunn Grønbekk And Edson
- Behind The Scenes Of Miracleman Coming To The Marvel Universe
- Is Joanne Starer The New DC Writer For Harley Quinn?
- First Look: Judge Dredd Vs Biker Mice From Mars
- Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2026
LITG one year ago, The Cancellation Of Magik
- The Cancellation Of Magik #10 And What Comes Next In 2026? (Spoilers)
- Predator: Badlands & New High-Quality Image Released
- The End Of Phoenix With #15… And What Comes Next? (Spoilers)
- Red Hood #1 Is Now A Forty Dollar Comic Book On eBay
- The Deadpool And The Joker In Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
- IDW December 2025 Full Solicits – The Future Of Kai-Sei Era Godzilla
- Avatar Press Tells Retailers Why They Can't Supply Them With Comics
- The Hunger Of Absolute Flash #7 (Spoilers)
- Ultimates #16 Tells A New History Of The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)
- No, Deadpool/Batman Will Not Be Available Digitally On Amazon Tomorrow
- All-New Harbinger: It Never Stops in Valiant December 2025 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Does A Swimsuit Special For Winter Now As Well
- Marvel To Launch A New Knull Series In 2026, Spinning Out Of Venom
- Roger Langridge Draws The Doughboys Podcast For New York Comic Con
- Absolute Batman #12 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List (UPDATE)
- The Deadpool And The Joker In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2025
- Titan Joins Dynamite At New Digital Comics Distributor, Neon Ichiban
LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Three Big Spoilers For Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman
- How Do You Solve A Problem Like Hank McCoy? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Marvel Announces X-Men Crossover Raid On Graymalkin
- IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
- Bringing Back Old Names To The X-Men This Week (XSpoilers)
- Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
- IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
- IDW to Publish Its Own Superhero, Bible, Mafia & Serial Killer Comics
- X-Factor #2 Preview: How Havok Betrayed Himself
- Samson Destroys the Mask of Fire on Fantastic Comics #8, at Auction
- Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Shock Gibson vs an Army of the Dead in Speed Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
- U.S.'s 1st Patriotic Comic Hero, The Shield in Pep Comics 1 at Auction
- Comic Store In Your Future Visits The World's Biggest Comic Store
- Dell's Answer to Batman, the Owl in Crackajack Funnies, Up for Auction
- Marvel's Peelverine, Meowtooth & Ghost Ri-Durr Fortnite Variant Covers
- Zombie Workers Fuel the War Machine in Jackpot Comics #1, at Auction
- George Takei's New Graphic Novel to Follow They Called Us Enemy
- Skybound/Image to Publish Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins' Pizza Witch
- Norm Grock Sells Graphic Novel Rights to Gamelad to Oni Press for 2027
- Canada Cleans Up At 2024 Ignatz Awards At SPX
LITG three years ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale
- Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Russell Brand Not Talking Report; Channel 4 Investigating Since 2019
- Will Mark Waid Write Superman In Action Comics In 2024? (Spoilers)
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: "Slayers" Brings #JusticeForCordelia
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
- Russell Brand Dropped by Agent; BBC, Channel 4 Issue Statements
- AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE Star Jade Cargill with Unfair Loss
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- The Body Language Of Red Hood And Catwoman On Batman Day
- Who Is Catwoman's Marquise? Is She Part Of A Gotham War Long Game?
- Story Behind Fantastic Comics' Most Iconic Lou Fine Cover, at Auction
- Ahoy Comics' Full December 2023 Solicits
- Seven Years In Darkness's Shamir Worm in CEX December 2023 Solicits
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 17th September 2023
- Maze Agency, Blood Run & Party Killer in Scout December 2023 Solicits
- McDonald's Does Pokémon In The Daily LITG, 17th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Charizard Revealed
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea
- How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
- Paul Levitz Published For A Second Time By Marvel Comics
- The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Image Gallery Updated; Spinoffs Rundown
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"
- Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Preview: If You Can't Beat 'Em…
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
- Cold War Espionage in Ajax/Farrell's Black Cobra #1-3, Up for Auction
- Valiant Continues Publishing One Comic A Month in December Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 7 New Manga, Light Novel Titles for March 2023
- Preview Imaginary from Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3
- The Firstborns #1 in Sumerian Comics December 2022 Solicits
- Dahlia In The Dark #1 Launches in Mad Cave's December 2022 Solicits
- Disney's Gargoyles Launch Dynamite's December 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Vs Cthulhu In Oni Press' December 2022 Solicits
- Cerebus Blacks Up For Cerebus In Hell's Three-Wheeler Annual
- The Daily Mail Vs. The Beano in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2022
LITG five years ago, What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
- Are The Oshawott Community Day Box & Ticket In Pokémon GO Worth It?
- Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted From Comics, In Heavy Metal Magazine
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- WWE & The Plane Ride From Hell: When The Joke Stops Being Funny
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Tommy Dreamer Has Been Suspended Indefinitely By IMPACT Wrestling
- Marvel Comics Cancels The IDW Marvel Action Line
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Arrowverse Return; Armageddon Look
- Marvel "Bloodless Coup" in Progress in 1968's Iron Man #1, at Auction
- Ragowski Gets Rags One-Shot In Antarctic Press December 2021 Solicits
- Jasmine Walls & Dozerdraws' Last Session for Mad Cave in Dec Solicits
- Ed Piskor's Red Room Trigger Warnings From Fantagraphics In December
- Doctor Who and Cowboy Bebop in Titan Comics December 2021 Solicits
- Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue in Valiant December 2021 Solicits
- Red 5 Launches Salvador Sanz's Kaiju Comic Mega #1 in December 2021
- Judge Dredd: The Musical In Rebellion/2000AD December 2021 Solicits
- All Of December's Batman in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2021
LITG six years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?
- Marvel Comics Has A Surprise Classified X-Men Title For December
- Was Rassilon Originally a Black Woman? Doctor Who Magazine Says So
- Captain Marvel's Days Of Future Past – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Picture Of Everything Else in Vault Comics December 2020 Solicits
- DC Universe To Stream Comics Internationally, Including Originals
- Steve Skroce Launches Pax Americana From Image Comics in December
- Home Sick Pilots by Dan Watters, Caspar Wijngaard From Image Comics
LITG seven years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out
And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.
- Which JJ Abrams Reveal Will Be More Shocking to Spider-Man Fans? (Spoilers)
- Is DC Comics Using the Same Plot as House Of X Again? Year Of The Villain: Lex Luthor #1 Spoilers
- "Saw," "Friday the 13th" & "300" Counterfeits Bring Fall of Funko Grails
- Is the DCU Alan Scott a Gay Green Lantern in the 1940s? Justice League #32 Suggests So… (Spoilers)
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- Does Wally West's Fast Forward #1 Throw Shade on Heroes In Crisis? (Spoilers)
- How House Of X #5 Transforms Goldballs into a Major Player (HOXPOX Spoilers)
- "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
- Opinion: "Magic: The Gathering" Is Getting Expensive
- The Death of Alfred Pennyworth – is it All Batman's Fault? (Batman #79 Spoilers)
- X-Men Head to Savage Land in December… Are They Going for the New KFC Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich?
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- Marvel Comics Just Fixed the Biggest Problem With the New Star Wars Movies
- "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
LITG eight years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.
Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
- What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
- Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Cynthia Martin, comics artist on Star Wars.
- Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.
- Jesse Snider, creator of Dead Romeo.
- Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo
- Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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