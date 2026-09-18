Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, stephen colbert

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel In The Daily LITG, 18th September 2026

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel top Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest reads.

Marvel news dominates the charts, from Miracleman joining the Avengers to Black Widow and David Bogart updates.

LITG also looks back across past September 18 headlines, from Magik and Zelda to The Conjuring 4 and JJ Abrams’ Spider-Man.

Today’s roundup closes with comic book birthdays and a quick guide to subscribing for more Stephen Colbert-led LITG updates.

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Kimmel and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Cancellation Of Magik

LITG two years ago, Legend Of Zelda Roguelike

LITG three years ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

LITG four years ago, Charizard Revealed

LITG five years ago, What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?

LITG six years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics

LITG seven years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

LITG eight years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Cynthia Martin , comics artist on Star Wars.

, comics artist on Star Wars. Mike Mars , artist on Cardinal.

, artist on Cardinal. Jesse Snider , creator of Dead Romeo.

, creator of Dead Romeo. Daniel Crosier , co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo

, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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