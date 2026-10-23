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Steve Bissette, John Totleben & Alan Moore Swamp Thing Artists Edition

Steve Bissette, John Totleben and Alan Moore's Swamp Thing gets an Artist's Edition from Act 4, Skybound and Image Comics #comics

Article Summary Skybound and Act 4 will publish Bissette and Totleben’s Swamp Thing Artist’s Edition, celebrating the Moore era.

The 12x17 book reproduces 170+ original Swamp Thing pages and covers, including Anatomy Lesson and American Gothic.

Scanned at original size in colour, the edition preserves blue pencil, corrections and the tactile feel of the art.

Priced at $150, Bissette and Totleben’s Swamp Thing Artist’s Edition hits comic shops July 7, 2027, then booksellers.

Skybound and Act 4 Publishing have announced Bissette and Totleben's Swamp Thing Artist's Edition, a prestige oversized art book celebrating the landmark collaboration between Stephen R. Bissette, John Totleben, and Alan Moore on The Saga of the Swamp Thing.

The 12-by-17-inch volume collects more than 170 pieces of original artwork, including interior pages and covers from the series. Bissette and Totleben joined the title with issue #16; Moore came aboard with #20. The book features key storylines such as "Anatomy Lesson" and "American Gothic," along with the complete "Jack in the Green" story — the final collaborative work between Totleben and Bissette at DC. Extras include covers, sketches, and introductions by both Stephen Bissette and former DC editor Karen Berger.

"Never thought I'd live long enough to see this volume exist but overjoyed and gratified that I have, and that it does," said Steve Bissette. "Back in the mid-1980s, John and I basically subsidized our ongoing work on Swamp Thing by selling the original art (at what were, at the time, affordable prices) and as many sketches as we could muster—having this book is happily putting some of the artwork that we'd let go long ago back into our hands. And, thankfully, all of yours."

As with other Artist's Editions in the line, the pages are scanned in colour (even though they appear black-and-white) so readers can see ink gradients, blue pencil, corrections, and all the unique nuances of the original art, printed at the same size as drawn.

"These comic art reproductions come closer than anything else to represent the look and feel of the actual physical pages, warts and all, without the usual pre-printing clean-ups and preparations necessary for publication," John Totleben noted. "Almost like having a collection of the original pages, and… you don't need to be a billionaire to afford it!"

The book joins previous Skybound/Act 4 Artist's Editions such as those featuring Paul Smith's Doctor Strange, George Pérez's New Teen Titans, and José Luis García-López's DC Classics. It is priced at $150 and is scheduled to arrive in comic shops on 7th of July, 2027, with the book market release following on the 3rd of August.

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