Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Good Bad Potato, Steve Jackson Games

Steve Jackson Games Launches New Tabletop Game: Good, Bad, Potato

Steve Jackson Games has a brand-new tabletop game on the market, as the pocket-sized card game Good, Bad, Potato is available now.

Article Summary Steve Jackson Games launches Good, Bad, Potato, a new pocket-sized family card game available now for $10.

Designed by Steve Jackson and Colm Lundberg, the quick-play game delivers portable fun in about 20 minutes.

Players use Good, Bad, and keyword-based cards to steal, destroy, and balance points for smarter strategy.

Good, Bad, Potato scales its deck by player count, with the highest score winning when the deck runs out.

Steve Jackson Games has a new tabletop card game out this week, as they have officially launched Good, Bad, Potato. Created by Steve Jackson and Colm Lundberg, with artwork by Ash N. DeLeon, this is a pocket-sized, quick-to-play card game for families and those who enjoy gaming on the go. A lot of the design work behind it is fun to check out, with rules that are easy to catch on to as you go. We have the finer details of what the game is about here, as it's available online for $10.

Steve Jackson Games Drops New Family Card Game Good, Bad, Potato

Good, Bad, Potato is a fast and fun game that is perfectly suited for the whole family. On a player's turn, they will play a single card and activate it, with each card having a point value. Depending on the card's keywords and the keywords of other cards on the table, another card may be destroyed or stolen. For example, Ignorance is a Bad Condition card, and playing Books – a Good Condition and Knowledge card – would remove Ignorance from play. Books would also allow Calculus – a Knowledge card – to be stolen. While it sounds simple, the strategy goes deeper. Players must be careful to maintain the Cosmic Balance, as if their Good or Bad cards have twice as many points as the other, a card from the weaker side must be discarded from play.

The deck's size depends on the number of players, and the game concludes when the deck is empty. When it's time to score, each player adds up their points, and victory goes to whoever has the highest score. Since the game contains only cards, it fits in a small, pocket-sized box, making it a great on-the-go option. While the box is small, the fun is huge! And since each round takes around just 20 minutes, it's a perfect filler for between heavier games, plus an ideal choice for families to play after school.

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