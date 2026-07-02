Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Asylum Press, fearless dawn, Steve Mannion

Steve Mannion Takes Fearless Dawn To The Battle of El Pequeño

Steve Mannion takes Fearless Dawn to The Battle of El Pequeño from Asylum Press in September 2026

Article Summary Steve Mannion takes Fearless Dawn into The Battle of El Pequeno #1, arriving from Asylum Press on September 16, 2026.

Helga’s Axis Evil army invades El Pequeno as Fearless Dawn, Zombie Betty, and Number Seven make a final stand.

New Fearless Dawn characters debut in the battle, including The Masked Kid, Johnny Nowhere, Tina Gunn, and Dino-Guy.

Asylum Press expands Steve Mannion’s Fearless Dawn line with new one-shots, specials, and collected editions in 2026.

Asylum Press is bumping up their Steve Mannion Fearless Dawn publishing schedules in the coming months with Fearless Dawn: Pantomime Special #1, Fearless Dawn: Helga's Story #1 and collections Fearless Dawn: The Bomb Collected TPB, Fearless Dawn: The Belly of the Beast TPB, and Fearless Dawn: The One-Shots. As well as Fearless Dawn: The Battle of El Pequeno #1, as seen below.

Asylum Press publisher Frank Forte tells me that he was too late to get a preview of the book for Lunar Distribution. But that's where Bleeding Cool can come in…

Fearless Dawn: The Battle of El Pequeño #1 by Steve Mannion sees Helga's Axis Evil army assemble a large force in the small town of El Pequeño. With everything to lose and nothing to gain, their heroes make their final stand. Join Fearless Dawn, Zombie Betty, and Number Seven as they fight the evil Helga and her minions. Introducing many new characters, such as The Masked Kid, Johnny Nowhere, Tina Gunn, and the muscular battle brute, Dino-Guy.

"I'm excited to bring the next chapter of Fearless Dawn to the masses. It's been a while since we continued the Fearless Dawn ongoing storyline, as the last mini-series we did was Fearless Dawn: The Bomb, which retold her origin story, " explains publisher Frank Forte.

COVER A "Battle Beasts" (LUNARCODE: 0726AY0638)

COVER B "Helga's Crew" (LUNARCODE: 0726AY0639

COVER C "Blank Sketch Cover" (LUNARCODE: 0726AY0640)

COVER D "Virgin Pencil Variant-Helga" (LUNARCODE: 0726AY0641)

Retail: $4.99 Page Count: 32 In-Store Date: 9/16/2026

In 1994, Steve Mannion began to work in the professional comics field, securing a day job in DC Comics' bullpen and working on his own freelance projects at night. By 1998, Steve had left DC to freelance full-time and has been doing so ever since, including working on his creator-owned title Fearless Dawn. Steve has drawn stories for Marvel, DC, Fantagraphics/Eros, Image, Heavy Metal, Albatross Books, NBM/Papercutz, Asylum Press, and Kitchen Sink, as well as covers for IDW, Marvel, and, recently, Legendary Comics. A few of his shorts have premiered in Heavy Metal Magazine. His last four instalments of Fearless Dawn were successfully funded on Kickstarter. Steve continues to work on the ongoing adventures of Fearless Dawn, as well as taking commissions and doing daily drawings.

Founded by Frank Forte in 1999, Asylum Press is an independent publisher of horror, dark sci-fi, and gritty underground comics. The Asylum Press library features dystopian cyborg-noir Warlash, horror anthologies Zombie Terrors, Asylum of Horrors, Vampire Macabre, and Steve Mannion's good girl heroine Fearless Dawn.

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