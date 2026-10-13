Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: 1 Day, new york comic con, one more day, steve wacker

Steve Wacker On Bringing Back The Big Numbers To Marvel Comics

New Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker on Bringing Back the Big Numbers to Marvel Comics

Article Summary Steve Wacker says he wants bigger Marvel Comics issue numbers, fewer relaunches, and more long-running ongoing series.

The new Marvel Editor-In-Chief says constant #1 launches risk making debut issues feel less special to readers.

Steve Wacker hints Marvel may restore legacy numbering, reviving the bigger issue counts fans often prefer.

Marvel’s cryptic 1 Day teaser could connect to legacy numbering plans, though Mephisto and One More Day theories remain.

Friend of Bleeding Cool Chris Anton got a chance to chat with new Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Steve "Stephen" Wacker after the Marvel Comics panels at New York Comic Con, and asked about what he saw as the constant relaunches and renumberings at Marvel Comics. This has been a common criticism lately: relaunching a series with the same creative team with a new #1, or launching mini-series after mini-series, no longer has the same attention grab or sales spike as it once did. Even Iman Villani has been having a go. His response? Chris reports Steve told him "I like big numbers… The story should be as long as it needs to be. We'll figure out how to collect it later… I want more ongoings and higher numbers." And indicated there's "a chance" we see some books revert to their legacy numbering. "We risk making a number one not special." He also mentioned that the 1 Day teaser shown at the end of the panel: "So that should help.""

Well there we go. They did indeed tease One Day. Tom Brevoort also teased something in his Substack with the initials "MEOD" which would fit a bit of it. Could this be a return to making the Marvel Legacy number the main issue number of the series, as Axel Alonso once did? Making mini-series part of the main series rather than existing in their own bubble? No idea yet… but this is what was teased.

Announced at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics panel, new Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker teased something for next June called 1 Day… "THIS JUNE… TOMORROW IS ONE DAY AWAY. Save the date… because no one is promised the future. June 2027". Notably, the image is full of recent issue-1 relaunch covers, as well as big ones like Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and Thor #800 that reclaimed their legacy numbers for a bit. And other recent books, too. Oh, I'm not sure where I was going with this…

Unless it actually *is* something to do with Mephisto, Peter Parker and Mary Jane, as teased over in the Avengers trailer. Just look at that Mephisto mending someone's broken heart… Mephisto Engaged One Day? Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

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