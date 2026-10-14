Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1001, aunt may, joe kelly, mary jane, pepe larraz, peter parker

Steve Wacker's Big Numbers in The Daily LITG, 14th Of October 2026

Steve Wacker's Big Numbers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Steve Wacker’s Big Numbers tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, with Amazing Spider-Man #1001 buzz fueling Marvel interest.

The Daily LITG rounds up the 10 most-read stories, from Spider-Man and Venom news to X-Men and comics market heat.

Recent coverage also spotlights Mary Jane, Mephisto, Miracleman, Clayton Crain, Mark Millar, and hotter comic trends.

LITG looks back across eight years of past top stories, tracing Spider-Man, Doctor Who, DC, Marvel, and pop culture hits.

Steve Wacker's Big Numbers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Steve Wacker's Big Numbers and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The End Of Doctor Who

LITG two years ago, Ncuti Gatwa and The Disappearing Doctor Who Season 3 Announcement

LITG three years ago, ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss

LITG four years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG five years ago, Star Wars Hidden Empire Uncovered

LITG six years ago, He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Fortnite was falling apart.

And it was all Wizards Of The Coast…

LITG eight years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

The Spider-Marriage was returning, one more time.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Seifert , general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless

, general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless Cartoonist and Happy Meal designer Michael R. Hawkins

Green Lantern, Mystic, and X-Men artist Brandon Peterson

Owner of Rick's Comic City in Nashville, Tennessee, Rick Parman

Kevin A Boyd, Comic Relations Coordinator at FAN EXPO Canada and Director at Joe Shuster Awards

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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