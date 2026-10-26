Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: D'Orc, hottest comics, It Demands Sacrifice, stillwater, west coast avengers, x-files

Stillwater Runs Not Cheap – Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week

Stillwater Runs Not Cheap, in The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week, as well as Night Driver, D'Orc, Chainkata and Mister Miracle

Article Summary Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week is led by Stillwater #1 as Prime Video series news sends first and second prints higher.

Night Driver, D'Orc and Mister Miracle heat up on movie and TV buzz, pushing key issues onto collectors' radar fast.

Chainkata, X-Files Ashcan and It Demands Sacrifice surge as preorder hype, new series news and scarce variants drive demand.

Amazing Venom and West Coast Avengers join the Top 10 Hottest Comics This Week as iconic covers and VisionQuest buzz climb.

Stillwater is still the top chase this week! As Halloween approaches, Hollywood has been treating the fans with lots of news. The Mister Miracle series has released a first look at the animation, a new X-Files series is on the way, a Brett Bean property gets optioned, a new horror movie is drawing attention, and VisionQuest is still driving sales! Cover art from Erik Larsen and Flops makes it big, while Daniel Warren Johnson's new series is building hype, all in this week's Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

STILLWATER #1 – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2020 Greg Berlanti (You) and Carly Wray (Watchmen) lead the charge in bringing this property to life! Prime Video has ordered a series for this property, and it has horror fans hyped! The 1st print is trending, while the 2nd print is getting a ton of interest as prices go up on the 1st print! We tracked it at a high sale of $42 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. NIGHT DRIVER TEASER EDITION #NN – ATTILA ADORJANY | MOONSTONE | JULY 2006 Sean S. Cunningham (Friday the 13th) aims to deliver another horror classic with The Night Driver. This road thriller teaser turned heads after scoring the prestigious opening night slot at Screamfest 2026. The film was recently purchased by Cineverse, Bloody Disgusting's parent company, which plans to have a countrywide release. We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. STILLWATER #1 – RAMON K. PEREZ – REGULAR | IMAGE | SEPTEMBER 2020 The 2nd print is moving up in value, but the 1st print is still the top grab! Recent casting news has revealed that Ben Hardy has been cast in the lead role, alongside Lauren Cohen, Tom Hollander, Aja Naomi King, Mark O'Brien, Mia Tomlinson, and Beau Young. We tracked it at a high sale price of $70 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $68. D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026 D'ORC made a huge impact when it was first released. Fans of Brett Bean immediately went to their LCS to pick up a copy of the new series. A new wave of buyers is coming for the first issue now that Sony Pictures has officially optioned the series for a live-action film! We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $209. THE AMAZING VENOM #1 – ERIK LARSEN – HOMAGE | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2026 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #347 is an iconic Venom cover. This new Venom series kicks off with an homage by the original artist himself, Erik Larsen! The homage has become extremely popular and been a top seller on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1 – FLOPS – RETRO (1:20) | BAD IDEA | OCTOBER 2026 Flops draws in a lot of comic book fans with his distinct retro covers. This new series kicks off with a Flops killer cover, distributed as a 1:20 retailer incentive. It has become an elusive cover for many, causing the value to go up! We tracked it at a high sale price of $30 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. CHAINKATA #ASHCAN – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – RETAILER PREVIEW | IMAGE | JULY 2026 CHAINKATA #1 comes out next month, and fans are going back to this ashcan exclusive. According to early reports, the first issue of CHAINKATA has had over 200,000 preorders and will be releasing over 100 retailer-exclusive covers. November 18th is going to be a big day! We tracked it at a high sale of $223 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $126. MISTER MIRACLE #1 – JACK KIRBY | DC | APRIL 1971 James Gunn officially announced a Mister Miracle animated adaptation. While there hasn't been any news for a while, a first look at the series was just posted. Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis are voicing Mister Miracle and Big Barda, respectively. The animated news drove up a ton of hype for the future release of this series! We tracked it at a high sale price of $75 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $67. THE X-FILES #ASHCAN | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | OCTOBER 2026 X-Files is a beloved series that has a devoted fanbase. Recently, Ryan Coogler's X-Files series has received a full order at Hulu. In addition to this news, X-Files is also getting a comic book series. This ashcan was a surprise to comic book stores and has now become a top-hunted book on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale price of $25 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL 2 #45 | MARVEL | JUNE 1989 This classic cover is experiencing a massive spike in demand. The debut of White Vision is at the top of collectors' minds as excitement builds around the Disney+ VisionQuest series. We tracked it at a high sale price of $40 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, October 26th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!