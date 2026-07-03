Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agnese Pozza, black mirror, charlie brooker, LGBTQ, neil gibson, Phil Buckenham, pride, Rob Jones, San Junipero, stonewall, Twisted Comics

Stonewall's Own Edition Of The Black Mirror San Junipero Graphic Novel

Stonewall gets its own limited hardcover edition of the Black Mirror San Junipero Graphic Novel, announced for Pride

The graphic novel adaptation of the Black Mirror episode San Junipero is getting an exclusive fundraising edition for Stonewall, the longstanding LGBTQ charity and activist group, and being made available for Pride, and the tenth anniversary of the episode airing.

The colour hardcover limited edition of Black Mirror: San Junipero, available only in July and August, costs £35, will ship worldwide in September, and Stonewall will take 20% of the profits. It will include an introduction by Lisa Power, co-founder of Stonewall, and Simon Blake, former Chief Executive of Stonewall. The Stonewall Edition of The Black Mirror San Junipero graphic novel will not be made available through comic book stores, bookshops, Amazon, comic book conventions or other open availability venues, only through Stonewall. This will be it.

The Black Mirror San Junipero graphic novel is written by Charlie Brooker, Neil Gibson, Phil Buckenham, Agnese Pozza and Rob Jones, and published by Twisted Comics as part of their Black Mirror line, including the recent U.S.S. Callister. It is a Stonewall × Twisted Comics exclusive, produced under licence from Banijay Entertainment.

San Junipero is one of the most loved episodes of Black Mirror, the science-fiction anthology TV show from Channel 4 and now Netflix, created by Charlie Brooker. "San Junipero is a party town. All is up for grabs. And midnight is two hours away… The year is 1987. Tucker's nightclub is aglow with neon, the music is loud, and people are dancing. The shy Yorkie meets Kelly and plays along with Kelly's rejection of Wes, who has been making repeated advances toward her. The two dance. An offer of how to spend the rest of their evening is made, then declined, and Yorkie and Kelly go their separate ways. Until… Another week. Another vibe. Another decade. On and on their journey goes, across time, across soundtracks – their intertwined lives in these clubs is just the beginning."

Founded in 1989, Stonewall has spent more than 35 years advocating for LGBTQ+ equality through campaigning, education, policy work, and community support. Their vision is a world where everyone, everywhere, has equal rights.

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