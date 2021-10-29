Strange Academy Presents Death of Doctor Strange #1 Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. This preview is of a book with a title so long, we can't even fit any snarky commentary in the clickbait headline though! That's right, it's Strange Academy Presents Death of Doctor Strange #1, the latest super-mega-crossover event tie-in published as one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a bag of tricks used by Marvel editors to increase sales of comics regardless of their actual quality. That's not a judgment on the quality itself, by the way, but simply a statement of its irrelevance compared to its marketing. Check out the preview below.

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A) Michael Del Mundo (CA) Humberto Ramos

• Strange Academy is closed until the events surrounding Dr. Strange's death are resolved, so the students go back to their parents!

• Iric and Alvi's mom happens to be the Enchantress, so you know this isn't going to go smoothly. We're going to learn that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and more than just one realm is in trouble.

• All this and more! RATED T+

In Shops: 11/03/2021

SRP: $4.99

