Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Jake Bartok, Michael Atiyeh, Rachel Pinnelas, stranger things, the first shadow, theatre, Tyler Smith

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Stage Play To Be A Graphic Novel

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Stage Play To Be A Graphic Novel from Dark Horse by Rachel Pinnelas, Jake Bartok and Michael Atiyeh

I literally went to see this play in London a week ago when Argentina were playing England in the World Cup, as I reckoned I could get excellent, cheap seats. I reckoned right. It did strike me, while enjoying the show, that it provided all sorts of important context for the TV series that most of the audience would never see. Well, maybe now a few more might…. Dark Horse Books today announced Stranger Things: The First Shadow, an 80-page graphic novel adaptation by Rachel Pinnelas, Jake Bartok, Michael Atiyeh and Tyler Smith of the award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently playing at the Phoenix Theatre in London and Marquis Theatre in New York City. The book will be available on January 19, 2027 for $19.99.

"In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things seem to go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying possibility: Something inside him may be connected to the horrors unfolding around him. As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins must band together to face unspeakable darkness."

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened in 2023, and went on to receive Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play. It was the most Tony Award-winning play of 2025, taking home 4 awards, including Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, and a Special Tony Award for Illusions and Technical Effects.

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