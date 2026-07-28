Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: street fighter, udon

Street Fighter Masters: Cammy vs Chun-Li in Udon October 2026 Solicits

Street Fighter Masters: Cammy vs Chun-Li in Udon Entertainment's October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Street Fighter Masters: Cammy vs Chun-Li headlines Udon’s October 2026 solicits with a new one-shot showdown.

The Street Fighter special spans three eras, pitting Cammy and Chun-Li against each other in a three-chapter clash.

Udon’s October 2026 lineup also includes Mega Man Gear Masters #2 and Umezz Tomes of Horror: Serpent HC.

Rounding out the solicits, Veil Volume 5 returns with Golden Blink, continuing Kotteri’s full-color series.

Udon Entertainment launches Street Fighter Masters: Cammy vs Chun-Li by Sherard Jackson, Drax Gal, Paolo Pantalena and Enid Balam in their October 2026 solicits and solicitations as well as Mega Man Gear Masters #2, a hardcover collection of Kazuo Umezz's Umezz Tomes of Horror: Serpent, and the return of Veil with volume 5 of 7…

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS CAMMY VS CHUN LI #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Sherard Jackson (A) Drax Gal, Paolo Pantalena, Enid Balam (CA) Drax Gal

Cammy and Chun-Li – Street Fighter's two leading ladies – come to blows in an all-new one-shot! A three-chapter story set across three eras of Street Fighter will decide which of these World Warrior women comes out on top!

$4.99 10/7/2026

MEGA MAN GEAR MASTERS #2 (OF 5)

(W) Tavis Maiden (A/CA) Ryan Jampole

Mega Man faces off against some of the most powerful Robot Masters ever, each infused with a part of Dr. Wily's Double Gear system! Will the blue bomber survive… or will he be turned into scrap metal!?

$4.99 10/28/2026

UMEZZ TOMES OF HORROR SERPENT HC

(W/A/CA) Kazuo Umezz

Experience the spine-chilling tales of the Tomes of Horror, from the mind of legendary dark manga creator Umezz. A sudden tragedy strikes the Numata sisters, as the older sister collapses with a mysterious illness that leaves her unable to move her limbs. Her younger sister cares for her devotedly, but begins to grow suspicious of her sibling's strange behavior… Could she actually be a murderous snake in disguise? This primal fear of serpents creeps in with unsettling unease in The Scaly Face, along with two other snake-themed horror stories — Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch, and When the Mouth Rips to the Ears.

$29.99 10/28/2026

VEIL TP VOL 05 (OF 7) GOLDEN BLINK

(W/A/CA) Kotteri

"It's okay. I won't let you fall." In this fifth full-color collection, he and she make the world their own — their shared, fleeting moments shining brightly like polished gems.

$16.99 10/28/2026

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