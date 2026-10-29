Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Kamen America, mega man x, street fighter, udon

Street Fighter X Kamen America in Udon Official January 2027 Solicits

Street Fighter X Kamen America in Udon Entertainment's Official January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Street Fighter X Kamen America headlines Udon Entertainment’s January 2027 solicits with a one-shot crossover event.

Mark Pellegrini and Timothy Lim bring Kamen America into the Street Fighter world for a martial arts showdown.

Chun-Li and Guile stage a tournament trap as M. Bison targets the Kamen Corps for his sinister Doll program.

Udon’s January 2027 lineup also includes Mega Man Gear Masters #5 and a Spy x Family animation art book.

Udon Entertainment's January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations bring Street Fighter and Kamen America together for a crossover. Kamen America is an independent superhero comic series from Iconic Comics by creators Timothy Lim and Mark Pellegrini, known as NinjaInk. It launched in 2020 via Kickstarter and IndieGoGo and has grown into a successful crowdfunded franchise with multiple volumes, webcomics, merch, action figures, and Japanese licensing.⁠ Charlotte "Carly" Vanders is an aspiring fashion designer who, while on a USO tour supporting troops, is struck by irradiated cosmic debris. She gains the power to manipulate her bioelectricity and becomes the patriotic transforming heroine Kamen America, fighting for truth, goodness, and beauty.⁠ And now, getting a Street Fighter crossover for 2027 from her creators at Udon. You can also find all recent comic book publisher solicitations right here with this handy tag.

STREET FIGHTER X KAMEN AMERICA #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim (CA) Atomic Marshmallow

When M. BISON targets a member of the KAMEN CORPS for his DOLL program, INTERPOL agent CHUN-LI and armed forces member GUILE set up a sting operation disguised as a tournament that uses the other Corps members — including KAMEN AMERICA — as bait to lure Shadaloo into a trap! It's martial arts mayhem in this epic crossover event! $9.99 1/27/2027

MEGA MAN GEAR MASTERS #5 (OF 5)

(W) Tavis Maiden (A/CA) Ryan Jampole

Mega Man makes his final stand against Dr. Wily, as the Gear Masters saga reaches its epic conclusion!

$4.99 1/20/2027

SPY X FAMILY ANIMATION ART BOOK HC

View Product Page

(W/A/CA) WIT Studio

Step into the world of SPY×FAMILY with this must-have art book, featuring over 300 pieces of production materials from the hit anime TV series! Go behind the scenes with exclusive content, including newly-illustrated artwork, fun quizzes based on the series' settings, and complete storyboards from the second cour's opening (directed by Tetsuro Araki) and ending (directed by Takayuki Hirao). A special "Making the Anime" section also offers a deep dive into the creative process behind the anime TV series. $54.99 1/27/2027

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