Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, HBO, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: jim lee, sdcc, stuart fails to save the universe

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe But Gets A Jim Lee Comic At SDCC

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe but gets a Jim Lee-cover comic by Ivan Cohen and Tom Derenick at San Diego Comic-Con

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is getting a limited edition DC comic book at San Diego Comic-Con, with this cover by DC Comics president, publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee and Alex Sinclair, handed out in limited quantities to fans at the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe event being held at the show. Which is rather appropriate given Stuart's long-established history as a comic book retailer. Here's the comic in question, with Bert, Denise and his parallel self on the cover…

The comic is written by Ivan Cohen, drawn by Tom Derenick, coloured by Hi-Fi and lettered by Simon Bowland. And it is an adaptation of the script for the first episode written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady. Which means that if you get it early enough on Wednesday, you can read the comic adaptation of the first episode before it airs that day on HBO Max.

And here is how Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is currently looking on the streets of San Diego ahead of the show…

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom, an ever-humble comic book shop owner who's been a The Big Bang Theory mainstay recurring character since season two, is the reluctant hero tasked, as the title suggests, to save the universe after an encounter with his alternate self who sets him on his journey, thanks to a transdimensional device from Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), and Howard (Simon Helberg). He isn't alone as he's joined by the love of his life, Denise (Lauren Lapkus), Caltech geologist Bert (Brian Posehn), and plasma physicist/string theorist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) as they help him on his journey…

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