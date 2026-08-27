Posted in: Comics | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Here's Our Updated S01E06 Preview

Is Stuart ready to settle down with Denise? Here's a preview for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E06: "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E06 finds Stuart ready to stop running and build a future with Denise.

In "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious," a mostly normal universe hides one twist: everyone is a committed plantivore.

Bert and Kripke refuse to slow the mission, teaming up as Stuart weighs love, stability, and a risky new life.

Get the official S01E06 overview, promo trailer, gallery, and one-word teases from the cast and creative team.

After everything they've gone through over the past five episodes of HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it looks like Stuart's ready to take the next step with Denise. To do that, he's looking to stop running and start a life in a seemingly peaceful universe where the only "quirk" is that everyone's a plantivore. Of course, that raises some issues – especially since Bert and Kripke are working together to keep the mission going. Here's a look at our updated preview for S01E06: "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious," including the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for this week's chapter – along with the cast and creative team offering one-word teases about what the season's sixth episode has to offer.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E06: "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E06: "Spoiler: Corn Is Delicious" – Emboldened after landing in a universe that looks and feels normal – except for one slight difference – Stuart takes a big leap forward with Denise. Meanwhile, Bert and Kripke team up to find a way out. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Don't gag just yet… Episode 6 drops in 24 hours! 👀 pic.twitter.com/RCHQzZVp57 — StuartFails (@StuartFails) August 27, 2026

On the latest edition of the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton welcome Posehn, plus production designer Valdar Wilt and costume designer Valerie Klarich. They go behind the scenes of "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married," from Bert's emotional paradise romance to the enormous village and 50-plus costumes created for the episode:

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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