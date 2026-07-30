Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, HBO, Justice League, Superman, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, variant covers

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Variant Covers For DC Comics

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe gets on variant covers for Superman, Justice League Unlimited and Detective Comics

Article Summary Stuart Fails To Save The Universe expands into DC Comics with special variant covers tied to the Big Bang Theory spinoff.

DC confirms Stuart Fails To Save The Universe variants for Superman #41, Justice League Unlimited #22, and Detective Comics #1112.

The crossover buzz follows a strong San Diego Comic-Con response and Jim Lee confirming DC superheroes appear in the comic.

All three Stuart Fails To Save The Universe variant covers are set for FOC this weekend and release on August 26, 2026.

The Stuart Fails To Save The Universe comic book at San Diego Comic-Con was a big hit. As was the news from Jim Lee that DC Comics superhero characters would appear in the spinoff from The Big Bang Theory. But the show will also appear on the following variant covers to DC Comics titles, going to FOC this weekend, all out on the 26th of August.

SUPERMAN #41 (KINGDOM OF ZOD)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Eddy Barrows

KINGDOM OF ZOD: PART FOUR! SUPERMAN VERSUS ZOD! An epic battle of power and revenge across the Kryptonite Kingdom! An eye for an eye! But Superboy-Prime joins the fight, hoping to show the returning Superman how much he's changed! With a shock ending that will change the Kingdom of Zod and the DC Universe forever!

$5.99 8/26/2026

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #22

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora

A GALACTIC FIRE SALE FOR THE FATE OF THE COSMOS! When the reborn arch-dictator Despero seizes control of Powers Planet, the Justice League is outnumbered, outmatched, and outgunned by a barrage of brutal battle! But its troubles are somehow just beginning, as a new moon rises over this new galactic hot plate. Meanwhile, the fissures created by the Amnesty program finally erupt into chaos on the Watchtower!

$5.99 8/26/2026

DETECTIVE COMICS #1112

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janin

ONE LAST FLIGHT! The sinister secrets of the Reynoso family have been revealed, and with these revelations come closure for a tragedy that befell Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow long ago. Now, with the shadowy secrets exposed, it's up to our dynamic trio to save young Arabella from a decades-old conspiracy. Flight concludes in this can't-miss issue by the superstar team of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín! $5.99 8/26/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!