Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gets A Gameplay Showcase Get a better look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with a pair of videos released during State Of Play today.

WB Games dropped a couple of new videos for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League during Sony's State Of Play livestream today. Along with Rocksteady Studios, the team showed off a new piece of their upcoming third-person action-adventure shooter featuring four of the more infamous members of the squad. The latest video gives you a pretty good look at the action in the game as you attempt to save Lex Luthor from Braniac's forces as well as a corrupted Flash, as well as a surprise appearance from another member of the league. Enjoy the videos and the dev notes as the game will be released on May 26th, 2023.

"Enjoyed as a solo or four-player online cooperative experience, the gameplay reveal provides an in-depth look at the multiplayer mayhem that can ensue, with each Squad member's unique traversal abilities and attacks on full display. Whether players gravitate towards Harley Quinn's wild acrobatics, King Shark's powerful leaping, Deadshot's aerial sharpshooting or Captain Boomerang's lightning-fast speed force, each character delivers distinct skills specific to their brand of chaos. Furthermore, a behind-the-scenes featurette was released today with members of the Rocksteady Studios team expanding on the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and going deeper on core game elements and characters, along with commentary on the process of taking the Squad out of Arkham Asylum and into the dynamic city of tomorrow that is Metropolis. Additionally, the video touches on the studio's plans for new content after launch. On top of the massive story-driven campaign, vibrant open-world and action-adventure shooter experience, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have post-launch content updates to expand the story with new missions and earnable characters, available at no cost. The game will also have a cosmetics-only battle pass system to earn new outfits, emotes and other items to uniquely customize Squad members.