Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Secret Door, Sunderfolk

Sunderfolk Has Launched a Limited-Time Free Demo

You can try out a free demo of Sunderfolk during Steam Next Fest, giving players a chance to try the co-op tactical roguelike.

Article Summary Sunderfolk fans can try the limited-time Shadowstone demo during Steam Next Fest, solo or in online co-op.

Shadowstone is a standalone Sunderfolk roguelike with turn-based tactics, randomized rooms, and deadly monsters.

Pick up to four heroes, combine unique abilities, and build powerful team synergies to escape the ruins.

Returning Sunderfolk heroes join new faces like the Witch, with evolving cards, gear, and power-ups each run.

Dreamhaven and Secret Door have released a new free demo for their upcoming co-op tactical roguelike, Shadowstone. The team has created a large enough demo to give players a healthy experience playing either solo or with other players online, as you work with up to four heroes to fight against the unrelenting horrors of the Sunderlands. We have mroe info, as well as a gameplay trailer, showing off what you'll encounter during Steam Next Fest.

Shadowstone Launches a Steam Next Fest Demo

Built for both solo play and cooperative online multiplayer, a run of Shadowstone starts with players selecting up to 4 heroes to face the ruins' horrors and fight their way from the depths. Each attempt presents a new challenge with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Players must find powerful synergies across heroes and smartly navigate each battlefield to escape as a team.

Shadowstone takes place in the shadowstone-infested ruins of the Sunderlands, the fantastical animal world introduced in Secret Door's SunderfolkTM. Shadowstone is a standalone experience from Sunderfolk that requires no experience with its campaign. Fans will recognize some returning heroes, including the hulking Berserker and chaotic Pyromancer, alongside new ones, such as the mystical Witch.

Master Tactical Gameplay: Navigate each battlefield with deliberate positioning in the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Achieve victory by using each hero's unique skills, such as duplicating items as the Witch or charging as the Berserker to displace enemies into dangerous lava.

Navigate each battlefield with deliberate positioning in the turn-based tactical gameplay of Shadowstone. Achieve victory by using each hero's unique skills, such as duplicating items as the Witch or charging as the Berserker to displace enemies into dangerous lava. Endless Combinations to Play: Each attempt to escape the Shadowstone-infested ruins presents a new nightmare with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Every run requires its own strategy based on a constantly evolving pool of skill cards, versatile equipment, and adaptive powerups.

Each attempt to escape the Shadowstone-infested ruins presents a new nightmare with an endless array of randomized rooms and monsters. Every run requires its own strategy based on a constantly evolving pool of skill cards, versatile equipment, and adaptive powerups. Powerful Hero Synergies: Build powerful synergies by upgrading and selecting complementary spells across heroes. Execute complex multi-hero ability combinations to devastate enemy monsters.

Build powerful synergies by upgrading and selecting complementary spells across heroes. Execute complex multi-hero ability combinations to devastate enemy monsters. 1-4 Player Co-op: Take command of multiple heroes solo, or band together with up to four friends in online multiplayer. Mastering the strengths and weaknesses of different party compositions is essential to survive against the horrors shrouded in shadowstone power.

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