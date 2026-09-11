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Super Shy, A New Graphic Novel From City Of Dragons' Vivian Truong

Super Shy, a new graphic novel written and drawn by City Of Dragons' Vivian Truong, from Scholastic Graphix

Super Shy is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Vivian Truong, co-creator on the popular City of Dragons series, pitched as a cross between Raina Telgemeier's Guts and Jerry Craft's New Kid. Vivian Truong says, "Get ready for my debut as a solo author! SUPER SHY is about a girl named Robin who struggles to fit into her new school as she battles with her inability to communicate. Not only this, but her social anxiety has now manifested into a small, crybaby girl who won't leave her alone. But when Robin discovers her gift for public speaking, can she use this new talent to overcome her shyness?" Scholastic Graphix has acquired world rights to Super Shy for publication in the autumn of 2029. Vivian Truong says, "I've wanted to write my own books for the longest time, and I'm so excited to have been picked up by Graphix again. This book was inspired by my personal struggle with social anxiety, and I hope that others with the same issue can relate!"

The deal was announced by David Saylor, founder and editorial director of Graphix, and by editor Emily Nguyen, who is acquiring the project. Vivian Truong's editor, Mark Gottlieb of Trident Media Group, brokered the agreement on the author's behalf.

Vivian Truong is a British-born Chinese comic artist and illustrator who studied Computer Animation Arts at Bournemouth University and lives in London. In addition to the middle-grade graphic novel series City of Dragons from Scholastic, named a Best Graphic Novel of 2021 by the American Library Association, she has created the YA series Cooking with Monsters from IDW. I Am Fun Size, and So Are You!, a Wall Street Journal–listed self-help book, as well as Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, contributions to Beano, and collaborations with Riot Games, including League of Legends-related comics, World Book Day official illustrator and more.

Scholastic launched Graphix in 2005 with the full-colour edition of Jeff Smith's Bone: Out from Boneville. At the time, there was essentially no dedicated shelf space or major category for middle-grade graphic novels in bookstores, and comics for kids were scarce in mainstream children's publishing. Co-founded by David Saylor, who has remained a key figure as VP, publisher, and creative director, along with colleagues, the imprint helped pioneer and expand the market for kids' comics in the US and beyond, to the extent that kids comics are often the best selling books in USA as a whole, especially witrh the work of Dav Pilkey and Raina Telgemeier.

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