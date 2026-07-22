Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: action comics, detective comics, green lantern, harley quinn, Manchester Black, superboy prime, superman, zatanna

Superboy Prime And Breaking Fourth Walls In DC Comics Today (Spoilers)

Action Comics #1100, Superman #40, Green Lantern #37, Detective Comics #1111, Zatanna #4 and Harley Quinn #64

Article Summary Superboy Prime shatters the fourth wall in Superman #40 and Action Comics #1100, turning DC’s meta chaos into the main event.

Manchester Black tries to escape comics for the real world, while Superboy Prime channels toxic reader backlash inside DC.

Green Lantern #37, Detective Comics #1111 and Harley Quinn #64 echo the theme with trolls, violence and comic-book rules.

Zatanna #4 twists England’s werewolf showdown into weaponized magic, as Superboy Prime teases a bigger 2027 play.

DC Comics publishes Superman #40 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora today. You can tell, people in the comic book store in the comic book are reading it.

And as Superboy Prime bursts out of the comic, bringing his equally fourth wall-breaking bad guy Manchester Black with him, we get to look at what the readership does or does not think of the Clark Kent from Earth Prime…

He also turns up in Action Comics #1100, also drawn by Dan Mora, but this time written by Sophie Campbell.

So she's having fun with that, as Superboy Prime has a go at representing certain reader voices as well. While over in Green Lantern, they are getting this direct…

Superboy Prime has a better way of fighting back against Manchester Black, though.

It gets more under the skin for Odyssey, though…

Still, Manchester Black probably isn't making any friends with people who actually read the comic book.

While Green Lantern have to deal with actual trolls. Turns out it's all the fault of that pesky Omega Energy that also freed Manchester Black.

And saw Harley Quinn reprise Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynne Varley's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

And as the online troll is beheaded by a mystical sword…

Though the manner does beg a certain question…

What does the internet think?

I meant about superheroes killing people…

Because Batman knows the rules. While over in Zatanna…

People with guns running around the Midlands? Looks like a rather strange Midlands as well, is this Birmingham? Nottingham? Mansfield? It's very non-specific. But even with the dead bodies and werewolves, it's the gun that sticks out most. This is England, don't you know? We don't do guns here.

Zatanna knows. Not exactly sword into ploughshares, but silver bullets into swords.

There we go, knife crime! That's much more the English way. And as Superboy Prime's new girlfriend comes as close to breaking the fourth wall as anyone…

Just not as much as Superboy Prime, who is promising something new for 2027…

Maybe we can ask about that at San Diego this week? But he is interrupted, and not by the reader…

Well, time for the same comic to have the same scene, with different writers but drawn very slightly differently by Dan Mora…

Every possible wall broken! Are there any left? Will it all come crashing down???

Action Comics #1100 by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better. 22/7/26 $5.99

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better. 22/7/26 $5.99 Superman #40 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story! 22/7/26 $4.99

The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story! 22/7/26 $4.99 Green Lantern #37 by Jeremy Adams, Xermanico

There's only one rule you need to abide by when going online, and Kyle just broke it. "Don't feed the trolls!" takes on new meaning when a series of death threats pointed at Odyssey reveal a malevolent force that doesn't take kindly to being mocked by Earth's Green Lantern! 22/7/26 $3.99

There's only one rule you need to abide by when going online, and Kyle just broke it. "Don't feed the trolls!" takes on new meaning when a series of death threats pointed at Odyssey reveal a malevolent force that doesn't take kindly to being mocked by Earth's Green Lantern! 22/7/26 $3.99 Detective Comics #1111 by Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin

Many years ago, during the early days of Batman's tenure as Gotham's Dark Knight, he trained alongside Green Arrow and Black Canary, learning the combat skills that have served them throughout their careers as crime-fighters. But there was another heroic hopeful in their ranks—a mysterious man known only as Prion—who suffered a tragic fate that still weighs upon the trio. Now, face-to-face with a young girl who goes by the same code name, they find the sins of their past coming back to haunt them. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín bring you the penultimate chapter of this history-shaking arc! 22/7/26 $4.99

Many years ago, during the early days of Batman's tenure as Gotham's Dark Knight, he trained alongside Green Arrow and Black Canary, learning the combat skills that have served them throughout their careers as crime-fighters. But there was another heroic hopeful in their ranks—a mysterious man known only as Prion—who suffered a tragic fate that still weighs upon the trio. Now, face-to-face with a young girl who goes by the same code name, they find the sins of their past coming back to haunt them. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín bring you the penultimate chapter of this history-shaking arc! 22/7/26 $4.99 Harley Quinn #64 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

It's me, Harley, versus my own greatest enemies of all time—the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad! They're so bad you couldn't find a hole deep enough to lock these folks away in! We've got the legally distinct hunter guy, the backward arms guy, the penny pincher, the corporate art security man, the tech bros, and the worst of the lot—the squad's shadowy leader! This one's so evil they'd make Lex Luthor's secret flower garden wilt with just one glare! One glare! Don't get me started on what'd happen with two! 22/7/26 $3.99

It's me, Harley, versus my own greatest enemies of all time—the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad! They're so bad you couldn't find a hole deep enough to lock these folks away in! We've got the legally distinct hunter guy, the backward arms guy, the penny pincher, the corporate art security man, the tech bros, and the worst of the lot—the squad's shadowy leader! This one's so evil they'd make Lex Luthor's secret flower garden wilt with just one glare! One glare! Don't get me started on what'd happen with two! 22/7/26 $3.99 Zatanna #4 by Jamal Campbell, Edwin Galmon

Zatanna Zatara is the Prime Magus. But what is a Prime Magus? Join us as Zatanna reveals the beginnings of its concealed history, tells stories of her Greatest Tour thus far, and hints at the secrets and mysteries that continue to lie in wait.

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