Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: action comics #1000, conner kent, superboy prime, supergirl

Superboy Prime Vs Conner Kent in Action Comics #1100 (Spoilers)

Superboy Prime Vs Conner Kent (Finally) in Action Comics #1100 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Action Comics #1100 sets up a long-awaited Superboy Prime vs Conner Kent rematch after years of DC history.

Superboy Prime’s Earth-Prime origin and reality-punching past still shape his warped claim to the Superboy name.

Conner Kent remembers being killed by Superboy Prime, making their next confrontation deeply personal and overdue.

Sophie Campbell and Dan Mora bring Superboy Prime back for a meta clash that teases talk first, then chaos.

They missed the opportunity during the Supergirl Summer Special. But Action Comics #1100 promises a new meeting between Clark Kent, the fourth-wall-breaking Superboy Prime, and then Conner Kent, also Superboy, a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor from before the reboot.

Superboy Prime is from a parallel Earth called Earth-Prime, devoid of superheroes or even superhumans aside from Superboy. There, Superman and the other comic superheroes were fictional characters, as they were in real life. The Earth-Prime universe was erased during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Superboy Prime ended up in a "paradise" dimension, where he found himself unable to let go of his former life and destiny as Earth's greatest hero. Over time, his convictions and morals became twisted and warped, and he came to believe that Earth-Prime was the only proper Earth and that he, Superboy Prime, was the only one worthy of the Superboy mantle. Pounding on the barrier of reality, he caused ripples that altered reality including Jason Todd's return, Superman's multiple origins, including The Man of Steel and Superman: Birthright, combining, Doom Patrol's rebooting as new characters, including Elasti-Girl, Donna Troy's multiple origins after the first Crisis, various incarnations of Hawkman and the different incarnations of the Legion of Super-Heroes since the first Crisis.

As this spewed out into Infinite Crisis, Conner Kent is killed in a battle with Superboy Prime, along with many others. Starman later recovers Conner's corpse and places him in a Kryptonian healing chrysalis, resurrecting him in the 31st century before returning to the 21st century. Trapped in another dimension, he is also one of the few characters not to be affected by the New 52 reboot, and remembers the world before, including his death at the hands of Superboy Prime. And of course, Superboy Prime remembers it all too… because he read the comics. And now Action Comics #1000… with a story written by Sophie Campbell and drawn by Dan Mora, Superboy Prime refers to this as the "Sophie Campbell era," as one where they can all sit down and talk about their feelings… that doesn't happen. Mind you Superboy Prime thinks Sophie wrote Conner Kent out of character. Well, he does post on social media a lot…

ACTION COMICS #1100

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ryan Sook

SUPERMAN RETURNS IN THIS LANDMARK ISSUE! Written by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell and Dan Slott Art by Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Daniel Sampere, Dan Mora and Lucas Meyer. Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better.

$5.99 7/22/2026

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