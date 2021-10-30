Superman 78 #3 Preview: Brainiac Says What We're All Thinking

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Superman 78 #3 is in stores on Tuesday, continuing the adventures of the Superman from the movies. In other words, it's a comic based on the movies based on the comic! The ouroboros strikes again!

In this preview, Brainiac finally says it: Metropolis is a lazy name for a fictional city. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN 78 #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC144

0821DC145 – SUPERMAN 78 #3 (OF 6) CVR B LEE WEEKS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Wilfredo Torres (CA) Amy Reeder

In order to save Metropolis, Superman must surrender to Brainiac or watch his city burn to the ground! After being taken aboard Brainiac's ship, Superman finds a shocking piece of his past that changes his entire future! Meanwhile, Lois Lane gets a cryptic message from a mysterious source claiming to have a way to save the Man of Steel!

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

