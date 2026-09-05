Posted in: Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: brainiac, darkseid, doomsday, Legion Of Super Heroes, losh

Superman, Doomsday, Zod, Legion, Brainiac, Darkseid – Begin At The End

Past, Present And Future of Superman, Doomsday, the Kingdom Of Zod, the Legion Of Superheroes, Brainiac and Darkseid - Begin At The End

Article Summary Superman’s DC All-In saga begins at the end as Time Trapper, revealed as Doomsday, warns of a deadly future.

Zod’s return fulfills grim prophecy, reviving Ursa, shattering alliances, and pushing Superman toward ruin.

Darkseid and Brainiac reshape tomorrow, threatening the Legion Of Super-Heroes and erasing heroic futures.

Legion Of Super-Heroes #1 launches a darker 31st century where Superboy inspires rebels to fight back.

The DC All-In Era for Superman began in #19 (which was rather late for me (extra points in the comments if you can identify what obscurity that references). And it began at the end. Literally, the first page, from Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora.

Tenzil Kem, that's Matter-Eater Lad. We'll get back to him. And so Superman, in the far future, faced down the Time Trapper and acknowledged their long history before the Time Trapper decided to go elsewhere, or elsewhen, to find someone more willing to do their bidding, to kill someone or something. Turns out that would also be Superman, in the present day. Or, rather, 2024.

And revealing himself as Doomsday, the creature that already killed Superman once, now slimmed down and a little more verbose. This is what Doomsday will become, even though his present self was again decimating Metropolis and putting the willies up Superman. Something his future self also seems adept at doing, in a different way.

Foreshadowing the return of Zod, who would take out Superman's right eye, that many would die, and Superman's allies would fall. In the recent Action Comics #1100, it was revealed that Bruno, right-hand man of the Kryptonite Kingdom established in Superman Unlimited, was hiding a secret.

Which, in Superman #40, led to the future that the Time Trapper/Doomsday had foreseen.

Leading Zod to also bring back his long-lost wife, Ursa, from the dead using the same technology and powers that once revived Superman after being killed by Doomsday. Did she appreciate his actions in the moment?

Not so much. And so the Kingdom Of Zod passed across. And she had new options after Zod had also kidnapped Booster Gold, who had just rescued Superman in the present using Superman from the past…

To be fair, Booster Gold really hasn't got a leg to stand on right now.

We'll get back to this in a minute. As over the last couple of years, Time Trapper has been trying to get Superman to do things for him, and understandably, Superman hasn't really wanted to do anything Doomsday asks of him…. even as he prophesies a terrible future to come.

Because Darkseid is coming, the Absolute Crisis is coming, and things must be done, in the present and the future, a future Darkseid seemed to be messing with, changing the 30th/31st centuries and the Legion Of Super-Heroes.

Booster Gold does get trussed up a lot, doesn't he? And as one version of the Legion messes with the other under Darkseid, Brainiac and Pandora… even as Superman restores all possibilities…

Brainiac has created a new possible future without the Legion…

And this week we have a new Legion Of Super-Heroes... or rather we don't. As the Superboy who has currently travelled to the present day is idolised by that future…. it is one without a Legion, without superheroes, as superheroics themselves have been banned, a stricture that is heavily enforced, as that great philosopher Tenzil Kem is on hand to inform Brainiac 5…

Until the voices of the past make their way to a Saturn Girl of the future… with Darkseid, Cyborg Superman and Brainiac… as well as words from the very first meeting in Adventure Comics #247… All Legions, as Superman said…

And it seems there are more Superman remnants too…

It is all heading in one direction, of course. Death of allies, loss of lives, and a cyclops Superman…

Legion of Super-Heroes #1 by Joshua Williamson, Hayden Sherman

One thousand years after the Last Son of Krypton's rocket crashed on the Kent Farm comes a new future inspired by the Man of Steel! But this new future is in danger! Superheroes are outlawed! Deadly enforcers known as the Persuaders keep the populace of the United Planets in check! Worlds are at war! And this dark tomorrow's last glimmer of hope, R.J. Brande, has been brutally murdered. Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande's murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe! Witness the dawn of a new future in DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman's Legion of Super-Heroes… you will never look at tomorrow the same way again!

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