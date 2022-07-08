Superman: Son Of Kal-El #13 Preview: Fortress of Solitude?

Jon takes Jay to the Fortress of Solitude to escape a media frenzy in this preview of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #13, but an uninvited guest is waiting for them. Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13

DC Comics

0522DC145

0522DC146 – Superman: Son Of Kal-El #13 AL Kaplan Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Travis Moore

It's the dramatic DCU debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

