Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superman Unlimited, Tomorrow Man

Superman Unlimited Rebrand in The Daily LITG 2nd September 2026

Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Superman Unlimited rebrand tops Bleeding Cool, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest comics stories.

See how Superman Unlimited shifts after Kingdom Of Zod, alongside the full top ten trending reads from across Bleeding Cool.

The Daily LITG also gathers more recent comics news, from Marvel and DC chatter to creator updates and November solicits.

Dive into LITG history with the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays and signup.

Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

>Superman Unlimited Rebrand and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe

LITG two years ago, Married With Children

LITG three years ago, Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade

LITG four years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

LITG five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

LITG six years ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon

LITG seven years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and celebrating that special date with seventeen years on the clock for us as well.

Walter Simonson , Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.

, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator. Brian Buccellato , Flash writer.

, Flash writer. Dan Hart , comics journalist.

, comics journalist. Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.

of Hashtag Comics. Gabriel Bautista , artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.

, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After. Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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