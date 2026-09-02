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Superman Unlimited Rebrand in The Daily LITG 2nd September 2026

Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Superman Unlimited rebrand tops Bleeding Cool, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest comics stories.
  • See how Superman Unlimited shifts after Kingdom Of Zod, alongside the full top ten trending reads from across Bleeding Cool.
  • The Daily LITG also gathers more recent comics news, from Marvel and DC chatter to creator updates and November solicits.
  • Dive into LITG history with the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays and signup.

Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Superman Unlimited Rebranded After Kingdom Of Zod With Tomorrow Man
Superman Unlimited #19

>Superman Unlimited Rebrand and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Superman Unlimited Rebranded After Kingdom Of Zod With Tomorrow Man
  2. Jonathan Hickman Read Midnight Fantastic Four, Had To Start X-Men Over
  3. Spoilers: Sue Storm As Elon Musk In Midnight Fantastic Four
  4. Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Praises Final Jason David Frank Project
  5. Antarctic Press Has Its Own Tomorrow Man in November 2026 Solicits
  6. Dan, San, Skan, Dan & Lanterns- The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
  7. The Venture Bros. Co-Creator Reveals Order of the Triad Series Pitched
  8. Dan Slott Credits Comic Shop Pull Lists For Spectacular Spider-Man
  9. DC Comics Vs Marvel Midnight On October 7th With Vampires And Zombies
  10. Noah Van Sciver's Animal Comix In Fantagraphics November 2026 Solicits

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe

  1. The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
  2. Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con
  3. Jorge Jimenez's New DC Comics Batman Corner Boxes Debut This Week
  4. Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant
  5. The Cosmic Cast of Marvel's New Exiles Series in 2026 (Spoilers)
  6. Disney/Marvel Now Restrict Fantagraphics Over Bill Everett Collection
  7. McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus
  8. New Transformers Statue Hits Iron Studios with the Infamous Megatron
  9. Decline Of DC's Ratio Variant Covers Hits Comic Shops In Their Pocket
  10. DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early
  11. Amazing Spider-Man #11 Will Be A Surprise Imperial Crossover
  12. André Aciman's Call Me By Your Name, A Graphic Novel by Sarah Maxwell
  13. Batman "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:500 and 1:1000 Gold Foil Designs
  14. Tom Brevoort Calls AI "Fun To Use", "Efforts To Halt It…Are In Vain"
  15. Marvel Comics Confirms Meals To Astonish #1
  16. The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 1st Of September 2025

LITG two years ago, Married With Children

Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill and Christina Applegate in Married…With Children. Image courtesy of Sony Pictures TV
  1. Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill
  2. SCOOP: Marvel To Make Kitty Pryde Canonically Bisexual This Week
  3. Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat
  4. Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More
  5. Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk
  6. Incoming Absolute Power Gossip From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  7. McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl
  8. Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
  9. Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers For Marvel Comics
  10. Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount &#038; Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"
  11. How Tom Brevoort Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Magik
  12. Unearthing Details of Alan Moore's Long London: The Great When
  13. Jen Bartel Tells Marvel Tales in The Daily LITG, 1st of September 2024
  14. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2024 Edition

LITG three years ago, Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade

Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade Machine
Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade Machine Credit: Arcade1Up
  1. Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
  2. It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
  3. SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
  4. Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
  5. Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)
  6. Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
  7. Pokemon TCG Releases Trick Or Trade BOOster 2023 This Week
  8. Heal Your Wounds with Hasbro's Transformers: The Movie! Ratchet Figure
  9. The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For August 2023
  10. Pokemon GO Announces September 2023 Content, Raids, & Events
  11. PrintWatch: Void Rivals & Plot Holes, But Marvel Cancels Second Prints
  12. Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go in TokyoPop's November 2023 Solicits
  13. Preview Of Critical Role Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles
  14. The Bookshelves, Comics And Cartoons Of Freddie Mercury
  15. Zack Snyder, A Big Heavy Metal Magazine Fan, Knows It's For Sale
  16. The Punisher's Gerry Conway On His Cancer, Induced Coma And Surgery
  17. Things To Do In September 2023 If You Like Comics
  18. Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period Set in Kodansha November 2023 Solicits
  19. Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream in the Daily LITG, 1st of September 2023

LITG four years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died

black lightning
Image: Screencap
  1. Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
  2. House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
  3. Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
  4. The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
  5. When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
  6. Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
  7. When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
  8. Rachel Pollack Appeal By Neil Gaiman, Gail Simone, Shelly Bond & More
  9. A "Recognisable Marvel Entity" Is Behind All-Out Avengers
  10. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary Returns to Theaters
  11. DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor
  12. Confirmed: Bad Idea Comics First Appearances In Diamond Previews #408
  13. Lurker – a New Horror Comic From an All-Female British Creative Team
  14. Republican Candidate Reported To Police Over Possessing Gender Queer
  15. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2022
  16. First Look: Jorge Jiménez Draws Nemesis Reloaded For Mark Millar
  17. Cyclops Was Right In The Daily LITG, September 1st, 2022

LITG five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

Superman Unlimited Rebrand in The Daily LITG 2nd September 2026

  1. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
  2. Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
  3. Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
  4. More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
  5. After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
  6. My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero
  7. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  8. The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
  9. The Beatdown Has Tragic Consequences In Sinister War #4 (Spoilers)
  10. Time For Mr Sinister To Create Krakoan Chimera (Hellions #15 Spoilers)
  11. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000
  12. Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022
  13. Gun Honey #1 Beats Spider-Man, Spawn & X-Men In Advance Reorders
  14. The Origin Of Doctor Strange On Auction At ComicConnect
  15. Marvel's Timeless Will Be A One-Shot Like Incoming And Marvel #1000
  16. Original Tim Sale Artwork From Batman The Long Halloween At Auction
  17. Fantastic Four #51 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
  18. Al Jaffee And His Take On Comic Cons For MAD Magazine At Auction
  19. Refuse x Last Resorts in Bad Idea Solicitations for November 2021
  20. Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect
  21. Jim Cheung Draws DC Comics Superheroes For British Royal Mail Stamps
  22. Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless- Daily LITG, 1st September 2021

LITG six years ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon

  1. PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
  2. It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
  3. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  4. Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
  5. Doctor Who Gets The Strangest Companion Yet in Time Lord Victorious
  6. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  8. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  9. What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
  10. DC Comics Closes Private Retailer Forum on Facebook
  11. Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Heads To Kickstarter
  12. The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
  13. What's Worse Than Having Your Name Misspelled In New Mutants Credits?
  14. 300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing
  15. Today, Batman Does His Very Best Peacocking (Batman #98 Spoilers)

LITG seven years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

  1. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Dennis' "Bod by God"
  2. Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
  3. Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
  4. Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
  5. "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
  6. Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
  7. Let "Terminator" Die With Dark Fate, James Cameron [OPINION]
  8. Netflix: Reports of Streamer's Death are Greatly Exaggerated [OPINION]
  9. Frank Castle's Sense of Humor in Punisher #15 [Preview]
  10. Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and celebrating that special date with seventeen years on the clock for us as well.

  • Walter Simonson, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.
  • Brian Buccellato, Flash writer.
  • Dan Hart, comics journalist.
  • Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.
  • Gabriel Bautista, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.
  • Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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