Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superman Unlimited, Tomorrow Man
Superman Unlimited Rebrand in The Daily LITG 2nd September 2026
Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Superman Unlimited rebrand tops Bleeding Cool, leading the daily LITG roundup of yesterday’s biggest comics stories.
- See how Superman Unlimited shifts after Kingdom Of Zod, alongside the full top ten trending reads from across Bleeding Cool.
- The Daily LITG also gathers more recent comics news, from Marvel and DC chatter to creator updates and November solicits.
- Dive into LITG history with the biggest stories from one to seven years ago, plus today’s comic book birthdays and signup.
Superman Unlimited Rebrand was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
>Superman Unlimited Rebrand and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Superman Unlimited Rebranded After Kingdom Of Zod With Tomorrow Man
- Jonathan Hickman Read Midnight Fantastic Four, Had To Start X-Men Over
- Spoilers: Sue Storm As Elon Musk In Midnight Fantastic Four
- Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Praises Final Jason David Frank Project
- Antarctic Press Has Its Own Tomorrow Man in November 2026 Solicits
- Dan, San, Skan, Dan & Lanterns- The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week
- The Venture Bros. Co-Creator Reveals Order of the Triad Series Pitched
- Dan Slott Credits Comic Shop Pull Lists For Spectacular Spider-Man
- DC Comics Vs Marvel Midnight On October 7th With Vampires And Zombies
- Noah Van Sciver's Animal Comix In Fantagraphics November 2026 Solicits
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Seth Green & David Dastmalchian Join "It Demands Sacrifice" Variant
- Will Murray, Co-Creator Of Squirrel Girl, Dies, Aged 73
- Church Ghost Official Full November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Zenescope Full Official November 2026 Solicits After Twenty Years
- Midnight Fantastic Four In The Daily LITG 1st September 2026
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In September 2026
LITG One Year Ago… The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe
- The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
- Police Called On Artist Accused Of Selling A.I. Art At Dragon Con
- Jorge Jimenez's New DC Comics Batman Corner Boxes Debut This Week
- Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant
- The Cosmic Cast of Marvel's New Exiles Series in 2026 (Spoilers)
- Disney/Marvel Now Restrict Fantagraphics Over Bill Everett Collection
- McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus
- New Transformers Statue Hits Iron Studios with the Infamous Megatron
- Decline Of DC's Ratio Variant Covers Hits Comic Shops In Their Pocket
- DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early
- Amazing Spider-Man #11 Will Be A Surprise Imperial Crossover
- André Aciman's Call Me By Your Name, A Graphic Novel by Sarah Maxwell
- Batman "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag 1:500 and 1:1000 Gold Foil Designs
- Tom Brevoort Calls AI "Fun To Use", "Efforts To Halt It…Are In Vain"
- Marvel Comics Confirms Meals To Astonish #1
- The Muppets Take Marvel in The Daily LITG, 1st Of September 2025
LITG two years ago, Married With Children
- Married… With Children: Christina Applegate on Bond with Ed O'Neill
- SCOOP: Marvel To Make Kitty Pryde Canonically Bisexual This Week
- Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat
- Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More
- Bones: Emily Deschanel "Surprised" by David Boreanaz's Return Talk
- Incoming Absolute Power Gossip From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl
- Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
- Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers For Marvel Comics
- Firefly/Strange New Worlds: Mount & Fillion's Dragon Con "Crossover"
- How Tom Brevoort Learned To Stop Worrying And Love Magik
- Unearthing Details of Alan Moore's Long London: The Great When
- Jen Bartel Tells Marvel Tales in The Daily LITG, 1st of September 2024
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2024 Edition
LITG three years ago, Atari 50th Anniversary Arcade
- Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
- It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
- SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
- Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
- Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)
- Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
- Pokemon TCG Releases Trick Or Trade BOOster 2023 This Week
- Heal Your Wounds with Hasbro's Transformers: The Movie! Ratchet Figure
- The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For August 2023
- Pokemon GO Announces September 2023 Content, Raids, & Events
- PrintWatch: Void Rivals & Plot Holes, But Marvel Cancels Second Prints
- Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go in TokyoPop's November 2023 Solicits
- Preview Of Critical Role Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles
- The Bookshelves, Comics And Cartoons Of Freddie Mercury
- Zack Snyder, A Big Heavy Metal Magazine Fan, Knows It's For Sale
- The Punisher's Gerry Conway On His Cancer, Induced Coma And Surgery
- Things To Do In September 2023 If You Like Comics
- Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period Set in Kodansha November 2023 Solicits
- Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream in the Daily LITG, 1st of September 2023
LITG four years ago, Charlbi Dean Has Died
- Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
- House of the Dragon Perpetuates Orientalist, Sexist Stereotype
- Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
- The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman
- Daniel Cherry III Moves From DC Comics To SVP Of Adidas
- When Kayne West Screencaps Ye Bleeding Cool Daniel Cherry III Article
- Rachel Pollack Appeal By Neil Gaiman, Gail Simone, Shelly Bond & More
- A "Recognisable Marvel Entity" Is Behind All-Out Avengers
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th Anniversary Returns to Theaters
- DC Comics Signs New Deal With Universal, Canadian Distributor
- Confirmed: Bad Idea Comics First Appearances In Diamond Previews #408
- Lurker – a New Horror Comic From an All-Female British Creative Team
- Republican Candidate Reported To Police Over Possessing Gender Queer
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – September 2022
- First Look: Jorge Jiménez Draws Nemesis Reloaded For Mark Millar
- Cyclops Was Right In The Daily LITG, September 1st, 2022
LITG five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
- Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
- Dave Bautista Mocks Fox News: "They're So Pathetically Desperate"
- Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
- More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
- After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
- My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero
- Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
- The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike Reveals Teaser Drop This Thursday
- The Beatdown Has Tragic Consequences In Sinister War #4 (Spoilers)
- Time For Mr Sinister To Create Krakoan Chimera (Hellions #15 Spoilers)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $245,000
- Geoff Johns Unveils Unnamed Geiger Timeline & Junkyard Joe For 2022
- Gun Honey #1 Beats Spider-Man, Spawn & X-Men In Advance Reorders
- The Origin Of Doctor Strange On Auction At ComicConnect
- Marvel's Timeless Will Be A One-Shot Like Incoming And Marvel #1000
- Original Tim Sale Artwork From Batman The Long Halloween At Auction
- Fantastic Four #51 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect
- Al Jaffee And His Take On Comic Cons For MAD Magazine At Auction
- Refuse x Last Resorts in Bad Idea Solicitations for November 2021
- Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect
- Jim Cheung Draws DC Comics Superheroes For British Royal Mail Stamps
- Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless- Daily LITG, 1st September 2021
LITG six years ago, Erangel, Robin and Pokemon
- PUBG Mobile Releases Details On Erangel 2.0 Map Changes
- It's Official – Drake No More, Just Call Him Robin (Young Justice #18)
- Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
- Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
- Doctor Who Gets The Strangest Companion Yet in Time Lord Victorious
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Bravelecki: An Epic Tale of Man & Wood
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime
- DC Comics Closes Private Retailer Forum on Facebook
- Keanu Reeves' Comic BRZRKR Heads To Kickstarter
- The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.
- What's Worse Than Having Your Name Misspelled In New Mutants Credits?
- 300,000 Not Enough? The Three Jokers #1 Gets a Second Printing
- Today, Batman Does His Very Best Peacocking (Batman #98 Spoilers)
LITG seven years ago, Philadelphia, Conan, and Brian Wood
The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Dennis' "Bod by God"
- Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
- Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
- Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
- "Firefly," "Stargate Universe" & More: Our "Streamer Second Coming"
- Comic Store In Your Future – 25 Hot Comics Right Now
- Let "Terminator" Die With Dark Fate, James Cameron [OPINION]
- Netflix: Reports of Streamer's Death are Greatly Exaggerated [OPINION]
- Frank Castle's Sense of Humor in Punisher #15 [Preview]
- Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and celebrating that special date with seventeen years on the clock for us as well.
- Walter Simonson, Thor artist, Ragnarok creator.
- Brian Buccellato, Flash writer.
- Dan Hart, comics journalist.
- Clam Crowder of Hashtag Comics.
- Gabriel Bautista, artist on Albert The Alien, All-Star Western and The Life After.
- Jason P. Martin, Vampblade writer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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