Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, jon kent, Jonathan Kent, Tomorrow Man, Word Balloon

Superman Unlimited Rebranded After Kingdom Of Zod With Tomorrow Man

Superman Unlimited to be rebranded after Kingdom Of Zod with Tomorrow Man, according to Dan Slott

Article Summary Dan Slott says Superman Unlimited will rebrand after Kingdom of Zod to focus on Superman, Lois Lane, and Tomorrow Man.

Jon Kent adopts the Tomorrow Man identity to step out of Superman’s shadow and forge his own heroic path in DC.

The new era begins with Superman and Tomorrow Man team-ups, channeling Silver Age-style high-concept adventures.

Superman Unlimited #18 and #19 launch the Tomorrow Man spotlight, including a bizarre Superman transformation story.

Dan Slott says Superman Unlimited is being rebranded after the current Zod storyline to put the spotlight squarely on Superman, Lois Lane, and their son Jon Kent, who has taken a new heroic identity as Tomorrow Man. Speaking on the Word Balloon podcast, Dan Slott described the shift as the creative team finishing a shared event and then returning to their own books with a clearer focus. "We've all gotten together, you know, Josh and Mark and Sophie and me, and we've all done this thing. And now we're all going back to our corners and coming out swinging. Two issue covers are out now for the post-Zod, and it's pretty clear what we're doing. We're kind of rebranding Superman Unlimited. It's going to get far more of a focus on the three core members of the Superman family, which is Superman, Lois, and their son Jon."

With Jonathan Kent, now taking on the Tomorrow Man identity, Dan Slott explained why the son of Lois and Clark is stepping away from the family name. "Jon, to escape the legacy of the House of El and Superman, and to be his own man, has chosen his own superhero name, and he's forging ahead with his own path. It's kind of like what it would feel like to be born a Kennedy, you know, or all your brothers are Baldwins or Howorths. You want to be your own guy. You want to be your own person. You don't want to be in this shadow and be stuck on this track; you're born, and you must be Superman. No, be your own guy. Be your own hero. Follow your own passions. And how does dad feel about that?"

The immediate result, Slott said, will be a run of team-up stories. "What we're getting for the next few issues are effectively Superman and Son, these Superman and Tomorrow Man team-ups. We are going hard of doing modern age silver age stories."

He compared the approach to classic DC cover-driven plotting. "Used to have back in the day, Julie Schwartz or Carmine Infantino would get the guys to draw up the most effed up cover in the world, and then they hand it to the team and go, 'Write this. Get out of this.' Flash would be like, 'I'm turning into a puppet.' Superman would be like, 'I have to fight Giant Turtle Olsen.' It's one thing after another. Superman, I get zapped by this ray, and now I must eat a thousand hamburgers or die."

And he highlighted one of the covers… "It's this shot of this alien thing, this giant one-eyed three-tentacled creature in Metropolis and the entire MCU, the special unit crime unit, they're all surrounding it like it's the end of Blues Brothers, all aiming guns at it. And Tomorrow Man has jumped into the frame and goes, 'Stop. Don't shoot that. That's my dad. That's Superman.' These are the things I live for. I'm praying they let us have the word balloon. Stop. Don't shoot. That's Superman." Hey Dan, let me help…

There we go. Dan Slott said the opening issue of the new direction will establish the worlds of Superman and his son before launching into self-contained stories built around those high-concept images. And here's where it begins…

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #18

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

A NEW ERA BEGINS! SUPERMAN AND SON TAKE FLIGHT! Look! Up in the sky! It's two birds! It's two planes! It's Superman and Tomorrow Man, the father-and-son team supreme of the DC Universe! This is the perfect time to go All In on their all-new adventures! Join Clark, Lois, and Jon, along with Ma and Pa, for a Kent family poker night…which might have to hold a few hands, because the Royal Flush Gang is back in Metropolis! All this, plus new intrigue for everyone's favorite Space Amazon, Maxima, a check-in with Bibbo and Beppo, and a strange, new role for Toyman. $4.99 10/21/2026

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #19

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Lucas Meyer

SUPERMAN: TRANSFORMED! Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's–oh dear god, what is that thing?! It's got one big eye and three tentacles, and it couldn't possibly be–but it is! That's Superman! Smack dab in the middle of an adventure with his son, Tomorrow Man, Superman finds himself transformed into the strangest alien life-form of all time! $4.99 11/18/2026

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