Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter -Daily LITG, 8th September 2020

Supernatural, Pokemon, Ghost-Hunter – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- James Tynion IV Reveals Ghost-Maker as Batman's Oldest Rival
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- The Boys EP Kripke: COVID Could Cost Season 3 Jeffrey Dean Morgan
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants to Know Where You're Sitting
- Hasbro Star Wars Mission Fleet Sets Of Mandalorian, The Child, Ahsoka
- Timburr Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- For Some Reason, Someone Put Skyrim On A Pregnancy Test
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday
Big sales in auction, on websites, in store…
- Frank Frazetta's Princess Of Mars – Will It Hit A Million at Auction?
- James Tynion IV Sells Out Of His Own Department Of Truth #1 Variant
- Is Superboy Prime Narrating Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis?
- SPACE – A New Name For Orbital Comics In London
- The Right Honourable Joseph Rees-Mogg MP, In This Week's 2000AD?
Lost comics, characters and battles, one year ago.
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Fanboy Rampage: Rob Liefeld vs Sean Gordon Murphy Over Whether or Not DC Sucks
- "Dark Nights: Metal" Statue by Prime 1 Studios Showcases a Joker Dragon
- Marvel To Launch New Doctor Strange Series "Surgeon Supreme"
- Matthew Rosenberg Says Yes to Donny Cates…
- The Lost Issue of Grant Morrison and Chas Truog's Animal Man From 1988 – "Dominion"
- "Batwoman": Welcome Back to Gotham – They're All Mad There [Preview]
- Details on DC Comics' 100-Page Giants With John Layman, Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Amanda Conner, Tom Taylor and More
- The Truth About Star in Captain Marvel #10 [Preview]
- We Got The Other Half Of That Weird Megan Fox "Black Desert" Trailer
- New York Comic-Con Goes Until 10pm, Thursday to Saturday, Will Sell Fewer Tickets
- AB5 – Will DC Comics Creators Rise Up Against Dan Didio And Claim Their Workers Rights?
- Avengers: Children's Crusade Sells Out After Rio Mayor Orders Recall for Gay Kiss
Two years ago, what did Heroes In Crisis mean for DC?
This is what you were reading on Bleeding Cool, two years ago.
- What Does Heroes In Crisis Mean For Geoff Johns's Optimistic Vision Of DC Rebirth?
- Dragon Con: 'Orville' Cosplay Crew Invades Star Trek 10 Forward Party
- Doctor Octopus is The Superior Spider-Man Again in New Marvel Comic Series
- Dragon Con: General Leia Cosplay That'll Make You Cry
- Old Man Logan Annual #1 Review: Regret of the Punisher
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- Comic Book Club: Shannon Wheeler And David Pepose, 7-8pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context hosted by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.300pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Schwartz, writer of Fathom, Ember, Idolised, Fighting Gravity.
- Joe Dunn, publisher of Antarctic Press
- Lys Galati of Sphinx Public Relations.
- David Bertrand writer of All Power Full.
- Joe Schenkman, underground cartoonist, head of Schenkman Books.
- Daniel Karhunen, author of Wolalina graphic novels.
- Stuart Tipples, artist on Blood Brothers
- Neil Googe, co-founder of Com.x, creator of Bazooka Jules, artist on Welcome To Tranquility, Rose And Thorn, Detective Comics.
