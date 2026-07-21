Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Supernatural

Supernatural Winchester Brothers Split- The Daily LITG 21st July 2026

Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split led Bleeding Cool's most-read stories, with Dean and Sam topping the daily chart.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday's biggest Bleeding Cool hits, from Marvel and DC news to TV, film, and SDCC buzz.

Alongside the Supernatural headline, the lineup includes Ted Lasso, Avengers: Doomsday, Rob Liefeld, and Marvel moves.

LITG also revisits top stories from the same date over seven years, tracking comic book and pop culture trends.

Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Never Was A Justice League Of America

LITG two years ago, DC Comics To Publish Sandman's Shakespeare

LITG three years ago, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

LITG four years ago, The Death Of A Mutant

LITG five years ago – Bad Boy Damian

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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