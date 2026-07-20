Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dynamite, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Chuck Brown, Kendall Goode, Paulina Ganucheau, Rapha Lobosco, Supernatural

Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split – One For Dean, One For Sam

Supernatural's Winchester Brothers split with one Supernatural comic for Dean and one for Sam, from Dynamite in October 2026

Article Summary Dynamite splits Supernatural’s Winchester Brothers in October 2026 with separate Dean Winchester and Sam Winchester comics.

The split begins in September’s Supernatural: Wayward special, where hellish forces push Sam and Dean onto separate paths.

Supernatural: Dean Winchester sends Dean to New Orleans at Mardi Gras, chasing a case his father never solved.

Supernatural: Sam Winchester follows Sam into an abandoned Appalachian town after a devastating act drives him away.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, is telling us about the upcoming Supernatural comic book changes in which "The Winchester Brothers are no more! This story is sooooooo big that instead of having one series with the adventures split in every issue, we are launching two series at once! Check out the information below as it's laid out much more intelligently than I can ever articulate!" I like a CEO who speaks frankly. Okay…

"This shocking schism starts this September in the Supernatural: Wayward special by Paulina Ganucheau and artist John Amor. Seam and Dean are bound by both blood and purpose, but horrible, hellish forces threaten to drive them to travel separate roads. Just in time for the spooky season, fans can then pick up double the Supernatural stories as the two brothers go solo and solve thrilling cases. The questions in these two series are — how long can they stay apart and what could drive them back together?"

In Supernatural: Dean Winchester, Chuck Brown and Rapha Lobosco "pick up the elder Winchester hurt and alone in the boozy and shadow-strewn streets of New Orleans. It's Mardi Gras in the Big Easy, which means not only flocks of colorful characters, but also its hallowed alleyways crawling with creepiness and mystery. Dean is determined to close a case his dad never could, but to do so, he might have to murder a god…" "I've been a fan of Supernatural since day one," said writer Chuck Brown. "Writing Dean is going to be wild as he revisits his past case down south."

In Supernatural: Sam Winchester #1, Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode are "cracking open new tales for the younger brother in After he's done something to Dean that he can never take back, Sam is drawn to an abandoned town deep in the heart of Appalachia. Guided by cryptic phone calls, he finds himself wrapped up in a mystery as old as the mountains themselves. Will the ancient eldritch horrors overtake this Winchester?" "Supernatural is something that is a part of my DNA," said writer Paulina Ganucheau. "So getting this opportunity is a treasure. I can't wait to take readers and Sam along on an isolatingly perilous journey of tears and horrors."

With covers by Marguerite Sauvage, Lobosco, Ganucheau, Goode and photo covers, as well as mystery blind bag options… oh and a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday as well to talk about this more.

Dynamite Entertainment 2026 Publisher Spotlight: Warner Bros.

Friday, July 24, 2026 11:30 am – 12:30pm Room 29CD

Adam Phillips, the Director of Marketing at Dynamite Entertainment, will serve as the moderator for the event. Joining him will be Josh Anderson from WBDGCP, who has played a crucial role in facilitating and ensuring the success of this partnership. Together, they have assembled a talented group of writers and artists to share insights about their projects. These include a legion of contributors to one of the smash hits of the year, as two of Ben 10's co-creators from Man of Action in Steven T. Seagle and Duncan Rouleau are set to attend. They're complemented by a trio of top artists who craft covers for the series; Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, and Eric Canete. In addition to all things Ben 10, Dynamite will also be discussing the next phase of comics for Supernatural fans, what the creative team for Space Ghost is cooking, as well as big reveals and teases for the ThunderCats line in the wake of the epic crossover ThunderCats X SilverHawks and the announcement of Saladin Ahmed's new ongoing series starring Cheetara. Attendees at the show won't want to overlook this unique event, and those watching from afar can keep an eye on Dynamite's channels for important news and updates!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!