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Surprise! DC Puts Clayface Special Edition Out A Week Before The Movie

Surprise! DC Comics is putting out a Clayface Special Edition one week ahead of the new movie...

Article Summary DC Comics launches Clayface #1 Special Edition on October 14, arriving one week before the Clayface movie.

The Clayface Special Edition collects key stories, including Matt Hagen’s debut in Detective Comics #298.

It also reprints If a Man Be Clay and includes a preview of DC All In title Clayface: Celebrity Dirt.

Retailers can order Clayface Special Edition in 25-copy bundles for $12.25, with a $1 cover price per issue.

DC Comics is issuing a Clayface #1 Special Edition ahead of the new movie, featuring "iconic stories from Clayface's twisted history". That includes:

Matt Hagen's first appearance in The Challenge of Clayface from DETECTIVE COMICS #298 written by Bill Finger with art by Sheldon Moldoff

with art by If a Man Be Clay from BATMAN VILLAINS SECRET FILES AND ORIGINS 2005 #1 written by Steve Purcell with art by Mike Mignola ,

with art by , Preview of the DC All In series, CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle with art by Fran Galan.

DC Comics is making the comic available priced at a dollar a copy, and sold to retailers in bundles of 25 for $12.25, whatever the retailer discount, and out for the 14th of October, ahead of the movie on the 23rd of October. Retailers must make orders by the 21st of September to get their bundles.

CLAYFACE #1 SPECIAL EDITION (BUNDLE OF 25)

(CA) Key Art from the FIlm

Read a selection of Clayface's best stories in Clayface #1 Special Edition! Get ready for DC Studios' "Clayface" with a special edition comic featuring iconic stories from Clayface's twisted history. Featuring Matt Hagen's first appearance in "The Challenge of Clayface" from DETECTIVE COMICS #298, the iconic "If a Man Be Clay" from BATMAN VILLAINS SECRET FILES AND ORIGINS 2005 #1, and a preview of the hit DC All In series, CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #1. DC Studios "Clayface" only in theaters October 23, 2026. This periodical is available in bundles of 25 for $12.25 NET with an SRP of $1.00.

FOC Date: 9/21/2026 In-Store Date: 10/14/202

The Clayface movie directed by James Watkins, and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen / Clayface, as well as Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, Nancy Carroll, Joshua James, and more. The film sees Matt Hagen rises from a Gotham street kid to a Hollywood leading man. His career is cut short when a local crime boss's actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned and desperate, he seeks an experimental treatment that restores his appearance—but with horrific side effects. His body transforms into living clay, granting shapeshifting abilities while eroding his grip on reality and identity. This spirals into a path of all-consuming revenge…

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