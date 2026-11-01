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Surprise! Frank Miller And Peach Momoko Are Your Portfolio Reviewers

Surprise! C.B. Cebulski, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko are your portfolio reviewers at Lucca Comics And Games

Article Summary Frank Miller and Peach Momoko surprised Lucca Comics and Games attendees by joining C.B. Cebulski for portfolio reviews.

Five up-and-coming Italian artists received career advice from Frank Miller and Peach Momoko in a rare mentoring session.

Frank Miller said the Lucca Comics and Games event celebrated legacy and giving young creators the same chances he had.

C.B. Cebulski shared that Frank Miller and Peach Momoko discussed storytelling, style, work ethic, and art tools.

"Surprise! Frank Miller And Peach Momoko Are Your Portfolio Reviewers" sounds like a Japanese light novel, but for attendees at Lucca Comics And Games this weekend in Italy, that was the reality for some. They were already ready to meet the former Marvel Editor-In-Chief and current Marvel Editor at Asia Originals in Tokyo, but when they walked through that door… surprise! C.B. Cebulski posts to Instagram…

"Surprise! Five up-and-coming Italian artists who thought they were arriving to have their portfolios reviewed by me entered the room only to find out that Frank Miller and Peach Momoko were also there to give them career advice. This all came from an idea Frank had to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of @luccacomicsandgames and their theme of "Legacy". Frank believes that "a creative mind is a generous one" and wanted to give these hopeful young artists the same opportunities he got from Will Eisner and Neal Adams when he was trying to break into comics. It was an incredible session with Frank and Peach speaking about influences, storytelling, style, work ethic, perspective and the benefits of penciling and inking on paper vs. tablets. I was happy to just be a fly on the wall as these two legendary creators spoke from the heart to the next generation of talent. Thanks to @nicola_peruzzi @giuseppe_camuncoli @stefano_caselli_art @purdinrickey and @annalisa_3 for helping set up this most memorable moment and ensuring Marvel continues our commitment to discovering the best artists in the world!"

The rest of C.B. Cebulski's Instagram page is taken up with the food of Lucca of course! Cristiano Tomei, Amado Giusti, Gigi Trattoria and more to come. I expect an upcoming Eataku special on this very topic…

Lucca Comics & Games is the West's largest comic con, second only worldwide to Tokyo's Comiket, held annually in Lucca, Tuscany, Italy. It began in 1965 as the Salone Internazionale dei Comics in Bordighera, moved to Lucca in 1966, and evolved into Lucca Comics & Games in the mid-1990s. The event takes over the historic city centre with pavilions, exhibitions, and activities celebrating comics, manga, animation, board games, role-playing games, video games, and cosplay. The 2026 edition, its 60th anniversary, is running this week and finishes tomorrow, featuring over 80 publishers, over 400 international guests, including Go Nagai, Peach Momoko, C.B. Cebulski, and Frank Miller, with pavilions, tournaments, awards, and family areas like Lucca Junior. Paying attendees are usually around 300,000, but many also come to the local area for the vibes and spinoffs. Organised by Lucca Crea and owned by the Comune of Lucca, it combines a marketplace, cultural programming, and community events in one of Italy's more atmospheric medieval settings. You should come; it's lovely.

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