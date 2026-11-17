Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, Levi Kamei, riccardo federici, steve foxe, swamp thing

Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground From DC Next Level On 24th February 2027

Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 by Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici launches from DC Next Level on the 24th February 2027

Article Summary Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 launches 24th February 2027 from DC Next Level as a new six-issue horror series.

Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici return Swamp Thing to darker roots, with Levi Kamei facing supernatural terror in Detroit.

An ancient evil beneath Detroit displaces tormented spirits, turning Swamp Thing into a walking graveyard as worlds collide.

The series spotlights Levi Kamei’s role as Avatar of the Green, with variants by Brian Bolland, Frank Cho and more.

Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici return Swamp Thing to his horror roots in The Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1, the first issue of a six-issue series. Announced at New York Comic Con as part of DC Next Level, it launches on the 24th of February 2027, along with two other DC Next Level titles

"Levi Kamei, the Avatar of the Green, has relocated to Detroit with his girlfriend in search of stability. Instead, Levi discovers an ancient evil buried beneath his new home, something that has spent decades feeding on tormented spirits from deep within the city. Now those spirits have been displaced and need somewhere new to take root. They find Swamp Thing. Foxe and Federici transform the Avatar of the Green into a walking graveyard as supernatural horror takes hold of Detroit and the boundaries between the living, the dead and the Green begin to collapse."

Levi Kamei was introduced as a new Avatar of the Green in the 2021 The Swamp Thing series by Ram V and Mike Perkins. He is an Indian scientist from the Kaziranga wetlands region who, along with his brother, was bonded to the elemental force through ancient rites, though Levi has forgotten or repressed this connection. Working in the US with the Prescot Corporation, Levi's father was shot and killed over environmental protests against their plans. He began experiencing blackouts and dreams in which his consciousness left his body and inhabited a plant body grown from local vegetation. In the Green, he encountered echoes of previous avatars, including Alec Holland, who confirmed that Levi had been chosen. Unlike Alec Holland, Levi retains the ability to shift between his human form and his Swamp Thing form at will…

The issue features variant covers by Brian Bolland and Frank Cho, a Next Level variant by Javier Rodríguez, a 1:25 variant by Mike Perkins, a foil variant by Riccardo Federici, and a blank sketch cover.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!