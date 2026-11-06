Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: james tynion iv, siktc, swamp thing, Werther Dell'Edra

Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children Delayed For Being Just Too Popular

Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children has been delayed by DC Comics and Boom Studios until February 2027 for being just too popular

Article Summary Swamp Thing Is Killing The Children delayed from December 2026 to February 24, 2027 by DC Comics and Boom Studios.

Publishers say soaring demand prompted the delay, with extra time needed to maintain the deluxe one-shot’s premium quality.

The 64-page horror crossover is written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell’Edera for the Slaughterverse.

Tynion’s long-gestating DC crossover brings Swamp Thing into Erica Slaughter’s world in the franchise’s first crossover.

DC and Boom Studios are pushing back Swamp Thing Is Killing the Children #1 from its planned December 2026 slot to the 24th of February, 2027, citing "soaring demand" that forced them to extend the production timeline on the deluxe one-shot. Which is a new one.

I reported the crossover when James Tynion IV announced it at New York Comic Con last year as part of BOOM!'s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, and again when the first look and solicitation were released for a December release. Now the publishers say creative work is already complete, but they are taking extra time "to accommodate the extraordinary demand while preserving the intended premium quality of the highly anticipated deluxe one-shot." The 64-page special brings Swamp Thing into the Slaughterverse for the first time, written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther Dell'Edera, the team who created Something is Killing the Children.

"In a world where the fears of children manifest into living, breathing monsters, this crossover brings one of horror's most iconic characters straight into the Slaughterverse! James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera, the superstar team behind the smash hit Something is Killing the Children, push the boundaries for the very first crossover story ever told in the fan-favorite Slaughterverse. Two siblings who are life-long comics fans find their way to horror comics, in spite of the fears they inspire. As the terrifying visions from the pages of the comics start to come to life, Erica Slaughter will have to hunt down one of horror's most recognizable figures—Swamp Thing himself!"

James Tynion IV has previously described the idea as one he spent years pitching to DC before it was greenlit, with the story rooted in two brothers whose differing tastes in comics turn a childhood fear into a living monster that Erica Slaughter must deal with. Swamp Thing Is Killing the Children #1 now reaches comic shops on the 24th of February, 2027.

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