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Taking A Wrecking Ball To The White House (Wonder Woman Spoilers)

Taking A Wrecking Ball To The White House with the Matriarch and the Fates (Wonder Woman Spoilers)

Article Summary Taking A Wrecking Ball To The White House connects Wonder Woman’s future White House to sharp real-world political parallels.

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 reveals how the Matriarch rises across time as an agent of the Fates.

The story expands the future timeline, showing younger legacy heroes on the path to becoming the adult champions ahead.

The Matriarch’s White House takeover makes the earlier tease feel even more pointed in Wonder Woman’s dark future vision.

Back in April, I noted that "Anything Trump Can Do, The Matriarch Can Do Better" in reference to this scene in Wonder Woman #32 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, which shows us The White House in thirty years' time and how some "improvements" have been made to it.

It seemed like a pointed take on Donald Trump's then-plan to knock down part of the White House to build a massive ballroom with an even bigger bunker on the side. And in today's Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 by Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica, and Belen Ortega we get to see what came before this, as The Matriarch travels through her life, as a baby in the present, to her Matriarchal self in thirty years, as an agent of The Fates.

Which also lets us see more of the younger legacy superheroes as they will grow up to be the adults.

And then she makes it to the White House by hook and by crook. She came in like a wrecking ball.

And build her Xanadu. Even if Wonder Girl and Nubia had words for her…

It seems even more pointed now… talking of which, here's how the actual White House is looking.

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 by Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica, and Belen Ortega is published by DC Comics today.

Wonder Woman Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch #1 by Stephanie Williams, Leah Williams, Eduardo Pansica, Belen Ortega

After the shocking events of Wonder Woman #34, the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past. The only thing that stands in her way is a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike that perished by her hand. Retribution is coming for the Matriarch. Will she survive it, or is she doomed to fate?

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