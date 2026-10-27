Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Cheetah, steve trevor

Talking Off The Top Of Her Head – Absolute Wonder Woman #25 Spoilers

Absolute Cheetah Talking Off The Top Of Her Head - Absolute Wonder Woman #25 Spoilers

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #25 introduces Barbara Minerva as the Absolute Cheetah in a brutal new body horror twist.

The transformed Absolute Cheetah ranks high on the god tree, with Barbara’s human remains wrapped around the beast.

Barbara Minerva sets her sights on Diana, making Absolute Wonder Woman look more like prey than a true threat.

Steve Trevor may attempt a shocking sacrifice in Absolute Wonder Woman #25, flipping his role.

Absolute Wonder Woman #25 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, published by DC Comics tomorrow, sees the Absolute version of Barbara Minerva adopt the Cheetah form for this universe, after the death of the former host. And on the god tree, she's quite way up in the pecking order, in full Absolute body horror monstrosity fashion, with Barbara's human body still in bits around this cheetah form… can she really talk off the top of her head?

She eats gods for lunch. In comparison, Absolute Wonder Woman might be more of an entree, or even a side salad… but it seems that Barbara Minerva only has ears for her…

That has to hurt, right? And it looks like we may be getting a role reversal… for Absolute Wonder Woman, that is. As it appears that this Steve Trevor may be ready to sacrifice all to rise up the pecking order himself, to help Diana.

Absolute Steve Trevor? Do you think he'll be armed for the role, or will just have to wing it? Absolute Wonder Woman #25 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics tomorrow. And unlike Absolute Batman #25, also out tomorrow, it will have two more issues this year, in both November and December. I know, what a novelty… maybe it might catch on?

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #25

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

HERETIC TAKES A SHOCKING TURN AS THE ABSOLUTE CHEETAH ARRIVES! The world-shaking Heretic arc kicks into a new gear as Diana's search for Barbara Minerva comes to a bloody end in a milestone oversized issue! Do not miss the debut of the devastating Absolute Cheetah–she's not quite what anyone expected…which is the only way Barbara Minerva would have it!

$5.99 09/28/2026

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