Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering, ray fawkes

Teferi Akosa Year One in Magic: The Gathering: Mage Of Zhalfir In 2027

Teferi Akosa Year One in Magic: The Gathering: Mage Of Zhalfir by Ray Fawkes, Rapha Lobosco and Jão Canola from Dark Horse Comics in 2027

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering: Mage Of Zhalfir is a new 12-issue Dark Horse comic launching in January 2027.

Ray Fawkes writes, with Rapha Lobosco and Jão Canola on early issues, plus covers by Paris Alleyne and Mateus Manhanini.

Magic: The Gathering: Mage Of Zhalfir revisits Teferi Akosa’s origins at Tolarian Academy under Urza.

The series explores Teferi’s Year One, where time magic, ambition, and danger begin shaping Dominaria’s future.

Magic: The Gathering: Mage of Zhalfir is a new twelve-issue comic book series from Dark Horse launching in January 2027 and running through the year by Ray Fawkes and, for the first four issues, Rapha Lobosco and Jão Canola that will "witness the history of Dominaria through the eyes of the once-and-future Planeswalker Teferi Akosa. The series is lettered by AndWorld Design with covers by Paris Alleyne and Mateus Manhanini.

Teferi Akosa is a human wizard from Zhalfir on the continent of Jamuraa, plane of Dominaria, born around 3293 AR. He is over 1,200 years old, primarily blue-aligned, with secondary white mana, and specializes as a chronarch—a mage who manipulates the flow of time. He is often depicted as a tall, dark-skinned man with black-and-gray hair and a wry sense of humor shaped by centuries of experience. As a youth, he studied at the Tolarian Academy, founded by the planeswalker Urza to prepare for Phyrexian threats. He was known as a prankster with strong magical talent and became a powerful pre-Mending Planeswalker. During the Phyrexian Invasion, he phased his homeland of Zhalfir, and later Shiv, out of time/space to protect it, earning him both the titles Father of Zhalfir and Destroyer of Zhalfir. He later sacrificed much of his power, including his spark for a time, in efforts related to restoring or dealing with the consequences.

While desparked, he settled down, married Subira, now deceased, and had a daughter, Niambi and grandchildren. He eventually regained his Planeswalker spark, joined forces with groups like the Gatewatch, and played key roles in major Multiverse events, including conflicts involving Nicol Bolas in War of the Spark and the later New Phyrexian Invasion in Dominaria United, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine. After which, he, like many others, lost his Planeswalker spark again as part of the broader consequences. But this comic book series goes back to the beginning. Consider it Teferi Akosa: Year One.

Magic: The Gathering: Mage of Zhalfir tells the story of an ambitious young mage studies at the prestigious Tolarian Academy on Dominaria, under the tutelage of the master Planeswalker, Urza. Teferi Akosa knows he is destined for greatness, but manipulating time and space is delicate work, and tampering with reality always has its consequences…

Magic: The Gathering: Mage of Zhalfir #1 (of 12) is published on the 20th of January, 2027 for $4.99.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!