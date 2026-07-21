Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: andy kubert, Arthur Adams, blind bag, david finch, joe casey, robert kirkman, terminal

Terminal #1 Blind Bag Spoilers: Robert Kirkman Does Something Insane

Terminal #1 Blind Bag Spoilers from Skybound and Image Comics as Robert Kirkman does the blind bag promotion better than anyone else

Article Summary Terminal #1 Blind Bag spoilers suggest Skybound is topping past gimmicks with rare surprise comics hidden inside.

Early openings indicate Terminal #1 Blind Bag may include more than just a variant cover.

Robert Kirkman and Joe Casey launch Terminal with Andy Kubert, David Finch and Arthur Adams on key arcs.

Lunar Distribution has warned retailers that opening, previewing or shipping blind bags early risks losing privileges.

Skybound Entertainment did the first comic book blind-bag promotion with Invincible: Battle Beast #1, and did it better than anyone else. Everyone who followed just did variant covers, even if occasionally one of them was a sketch cover by Robert Downey Jr. Skybound did variant comics, including items in the blind bag that just shouldn't exist, like a Marvel Team-Up comic or the second issue of the series. Then, when they did the same with M.A.S.K. #1, as well as M.A.S.K. #2, and a M.A.S.K. Origins comic, they also included the launch of a new Rom comic.

Tomorrow it's time for the launch of Terminal #1, Robert Kirkman and Joe Casey's take on Marvel's X-Men with an insane art team of Andy Kubert, David Finch and Arthur Adams. And some retailers have been opening them early… With Jacen Solo's Collectibles putting these issues on eBay earlier in the week… it appears that inside some of the Terminal #1 blindbags will be future issues of the series. And not just issue #2, like with M.A.S.K. and Battle Beast did. Instead, in the Terminal #1 blind bag, you might find Terminal #2, Terminal #7 or Terminal #10. Each issue launches one of the Terminal artist's new storylines, Art Adams with #10 and David Finch with #7, and I am told that interiors have been censored to avoid the most extreme of spoilers for the continuing storyline. Of course, the solicits say there are four surprise comics out there… one still to find?

TERMINAL #1 CVR L BLIND BAG VAR (MR)

(W) Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey (A) Andy Kubert, Dave McCaig (CA)

THE MUST-READ SUPERHERO SERIES OF THE YEAR FROM THE DREAM TEAM OF ROBERT KIRKMAN, JOE CASEY, ANDY KUBERT, DAVID FINCH, AND ARTHUR ADAMS! There is a secret war being waged across the world by two violent forces with superhuman abilities who blur the lines between good and evil. When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she'll learn that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code and giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself…if you survive the experience. Perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and X-MEN, nothing can prepare you for the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year. The blind bags will include a chance to get ONE of ANY of the following solicited TERMINAL #1 covers, A-H (unsigned/raw), intermixed at varying degrees of rarity. However, there are four rare SURPRISE comics or variants related to TERMINAL that can only be found in these blind bags. Those SURPRISE comics will not be announced publicly in advance of the TERMINAL #1 release. $5.99 7/22/2026

And right now, apropos of nothing, Lunar Distribution has just sent out the following mailer to comic book stores, headlined "Important Street Date Policy Reminder" and stating "Retailers will not provide physical access to any new product before the designated On-Sale Date, at the prevalent opening time of other retail businesses in the immediate area. This includes displaying unapproved images of physical products, including inner content, or descriptions of content posted on social media or shared in-store. Approved content is considered to be all content available on the public Lunar site, as well as content provided to the public by the publisher. The Retailer will not ship the new product to customers before the designated "on sale" date. Retailers understand that should they violate the "new-release" date, Lunar, in its sole discretion, may suspend or cancel the Retailer's early delivery. Product would be held to be delivered as early as the on-sale date." And then a new proviso… Lunar Distribution Blind Bags Policy. All Blind Bag products are strictly subject to their designated On Sale Date. Accounts are prohibited from: Opening and Displaying Opened Blind Bags for sale, promotion, or preview before the on-sale date. Shipping Blind Bags to customers or third parties to be delivered prior to the On Sale Date. Any violation of these policies will be considered a breach of account terms and will result in permanent loss of Early Delivery privileges. Loss of Early Delivery privileges means the account will be processed to receive product no earlier than the On Sale Date. The account may also no longer qualify for future Lunar events. This policy is in place to maintain product integrity, ensure fairness across all accounts, and protect the consumer experience intended by the publisher and creators." Consider yourself told… what about the Andy Kubert 1:2500 original sketch variant?

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